Katya Coelho's Asian Games 2023 dream comes to an end, emails left unanswered by federation: Reports

Katya Coelho, a renowned Indian sailor, was left out of India's sailing contingent slated for the prestigious Asian Games 2023. The sailing squad already landed in China to take part in the Hangzhou Games, whereas, carrying excellence in her game, Katya sits back there in Goa.

Notably, she was earlier included in the 17-member sailing delegation but found herself removed from the WhatsApp group, consisting of all Indian sailors, set to don Indian jerseys at the Asian Games. It clearly indicated that she had been expelled from the Asian Games squad.

The reason for her removal from the squad was her protest against the coach diktat. The professional windsurfer even packed her kit to fly to China along with her mates for the Asian Games 2023, however, what happened next was nothing short of a big blow.

She reveals that she has written plenty of emails and messages to the federation but all of them remain unanswered as she is being 'ignored' despite earlier being the top contender.

As reported by the Bridge:

"On the night of August 25, I saw that my name had been removed from the final list of athletes being sent to the Asian Games. I endured one disturbing night and then confronted the YAI, thinking it was a mistake. What was sad was that while my emails went unanswered, the federation officials spoke about me in press notes."

Katya Coelho still waiting for an update from federation

Notably, there are only 10 days left when the sailing sport will kick off at the Asian Games 2023 in Hanghzou, without the services of Katya Coelho. However, despite seeing no sign of 'magic' for her re-addition to the squad, the inner part of her heart still anticipates a call-up from the federation. She persists in questions about how can she fight against such odds.

"I don't have much faith, but I still am waiting for some sort of an update from the Goa government. I'm trying my best to fight back with their help, I'm trying to train every day, but I feel helpless. How can I fight against such forces?" Katya said.

Surprisingly, Katya Coelho was selected initially in the squad upon clearing all six trials by the Yachting Association of India. She would have featured in new windsurfing sailing class, set to make its debut in the Olympics next year.