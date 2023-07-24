Telangana's V. Mallesh and Dharani Laveti win Gold in Sailing

Telangana's V. Mallesh and Dharani Laveti excelled in sailing, winning the International Class 420 boat (under-19) category at the YAI-Monsoon Regatta in Hussain Sagar Lake.

The triumphant Telangana Sailing Association celebrated their hard-earned success, bagging four gold, five silver, and four bronze medals, a testament to their months of relentless dedication.

Congratulations to Mst G Mallesh, Nikhil, Akash & V Mallesh for striking gold in their respective categories.

Ekalavya Batham of Madhya Pradesh showcased his sailing mastery, clinching another convincing victory in the 12th race. The young sailor's impressive performance added to his growing list of accomplishments, solidifying his position as a rising star in the world.

The talented duo from NBSC Goa, Sharanya Jhadav and Ajay Gajji, secured the silver and bronze medals, displaying their skills and determination in the competitive event.

The Monsoon Regatta turned into a stage for remarkable performances, with participants from diverse regions showcasing their skill and determination on the serene waters of Hussain Sagar Lake.

Telangana Sailing Association's President, Mr. Dadi Bhote, beamed with pride as he praised the hard work and dedication of the team. Their exceptional performance across three consecutive championships reflects their commitment to the sport and their unwavering determination to succeed on the national stage.

The triumph of V. Mallesh and Laveti signifies the potential of young talent emerging from Telangana, furthering the state's reputation in the sailing community. For Batham, this victory solidifies his position as one of Madhya Pradesh's brightest prospects, inspiring other aspiring sailors to chase their dreams.

Jhadav and Ajay Gajji's performances demonstrated the depth of talent in Goa, a region renowned for producing skilled sailors who compete at both national and international levels.

K. Deekshita triumphs with Gold in Under-15 Girls' Sailing Competition

In the competitive under-15 girls' section, K. Deekshita from Telangana displayed her prowess as she fought fiercely for the fifth position. With impressive tenacity, she secured another gold medal in the national ranking event, narrowly surpassing her closest rival by a single point.

This success adds to her previous achievement at the Secunderabad Club Regatta, showcasing her growing prowess in this domain. Deekshita's outstanding performance extended beyond her age group, as she achieved a commendable fourth place overall in the open category, marking her best career performance at Nationals.

Looking ahead, Deekshita is already focused on the upcoming Nationals in Bombay and plans to train rigorously in preparation for the event within a week.