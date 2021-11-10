Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy clinch gold at Asian 49er sailing championships

The Indian pair of Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy clinched the Asian 49er sailing championships title at Al Mussanah Sports City in Oman on Tuesday. Although the Indian duo finished 10th overall, it was the first time an Asian pair found themselves in the top 10.

This is Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy’s third medal at the continental event. They won a gold medal in 2018 and silver in 2019.

Varun Thakkar said this year’s Asian sailing championship was one of the toughest the Indian pair have competed at. But their personal coach Bunny Warren helped them reach the summit., according to Thakkar.

Ganapathy echoed Varun Thakkar and added that the continental event was a good testing ground ahead of the World Championships. The World Sailing Championship is scheduled to be held at the same venue in Oman from November 16 to 21.

The Indian 49er pair is the first Indian duo to gain direct qualification for the Olympics. Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy were among the four sailors to compete at the Games. The Asian Championships was the first competition for them since the quadrennial event in Japan.

TNSA president asks SAI for a coach for Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy

Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA) president and Varun Thakkar’s father Ashok Thakkar has asked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for a coach for the duo.

Both sailors are currently supported by the SDAT but do not have a coach. They hired personal coach Warren for the Oman event with help from private sponsors.

Ashok Thakkar told The Hindu that SAI needs to find a dedicated coach for the 49er pair to improve their chances for a podium finish at the Paris Olympics.

Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy have also won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

