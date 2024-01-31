Vishnu Saravanan secures India's 1st Paris 2024 Olympics quota in Sailing

Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan secured the country's first Olympics quota in sailing for the Paris 2024 on Tuesday, January 30. He finished 26th in the ILCA World Championship 2024 in Adelaide, Australia.

With seven Paris 2024 Olympics quotas available at the ILCA World Championship 2024 in Adelaide, Vishnu Saravanan was fifth after 10 races in the Olympic quota rankings and booked a berth at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 24-year-old sailor was guaranteed an Olympics quota as he had already finished in the top 10 and made it to the medal event. Vishnu finished the ILCA World Championship 2024 with a decent score of 174.

The 2022 Asian Games medalist will compete in the Men's One Person Dinghy event in sailing at the Paris Olympics 2024. He also competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but didn't perform up to the mark and missed out on winning a medal by a huge margin.

Vishnu's appearance at the Paris 2024 will be his second consecutive outing in the tournament and will look for a better finish at the upcoming Olympics.

ILCA 7 Men's World Championship 2024: All you need to know about the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying sailing event

A total of 153 sailors from 53 countries competed in the Men's One Person Dinghy event at the ILCA World Championship 2024 in Adelaide, Australia. The 10 races were held at Adelaide Sailing Club in Australia.

However, only seven out of the 153 athletes made it to the Paris 2024 Olympics. The other Indian sailor competing at the ILCA 7 Men's World Championship 2024 sailing event was Mohit Saini. However, he failed to make it to the Paris 2024 Olympics, and thus Vishnu will be the only sailor representing India in the event.