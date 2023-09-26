Who is Neha Thakur? All you need to know about the Asian Games 2023 Silver Medalist

In a historic moment for Indian sports, Neha Thakur, a 17-year-old, clinched the silver medal in the Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 event at the 19th edition of the Asian Games. This remarkable achievement not only brought glory to her but also marked India's first-ever medal in sailing at the Asian Games.

The Indian athlete narrowly beat Keira Marie Carlyle of Singapore by a solitary point, who had to settle for bronze. Thailand’s Khunboonjan Noppassorn claimed the gold.

The journey to glory

Neha Thakur's remarkable journey to the silver podium in Hangzhou began at the National Sailing School in Bhopal. Born to a farmer in the Amlataj village of Madhya Pradesh, the youngster emerged as a prodigious talent in the world of sailing.

Her incredible dedication and relentless hard work helped her win the bronze medal at the Asian Sailing Championship in Abu Dhabi in March last year. This achievement not only helped her gain self-confidence on her abilities but also secured her a coveted spot at the Asian Games.

The Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 event at the Asian Games 2023 was nothing short of a battleground for the world's top sailors. This category featured a rigorous competition, comprising 11 races, where each participant's worst score was subtracted from their total points to determine the net score. Neha faced stiff competition from many accomplished sailors in this event.

But her exceptional performance throughout the competition earned her a total of 32 points. Her net score was 27 points (subtracting her worst score of 5), which was just enough to help her secure the silver medal.

Neha Thakur's achievement at the Asian Games 2023 has brought a spotlight on her as a rising star in the world of sailing. Her medal marks a historic moment for Indian sailing and as she continues to hone her skills and represent India on the international stage.

Neha’s story serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the country, and the nation eagerly awaits the next time the young sailor takes the stage.