Asian Games 2018: Indian men's sepak takraw team creates history, secures maiden Asiad medal

It was a historic moment for the Indian sepak takraw team.

What's the story?

Getting the ball rolling in the right direction, India has bagged 5 medals so far in the ongoing Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games. Now, the South Asian giants are set to add at least another bronze to their tally, after they secured a medal in the men's regu sepak takraw event.

India pummelled past Iran in sepak takraw in the men's regu event and assured a bronze medal in their name for the very first time in history!

In case you didn't know...

The Indian men's team were on an all-time high since 2017 when they laid their hands on a silver medal finish at the Asian Sepak Takraw Championship held in 2017. Ever since that, the team had been hungry for more and looking to infiltrate into a Thailand-Myanmar-Malaysia dominated territory.

The heart of the matter

Sepak takraw, originating from the heart of South-East Asia is popularly termed as "Kick Ball" and is a fine blend of football and volleyball. India started their campaign on a winning note with a 21-16, 19-21, 21-17, swiftly seeing off Iran.

India's win against Iran assured them a semi-final entry in the men's regu event and an assured bronze medal for the first time in history of the Asian Games. There are six teams in the Asiad competition with Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea clubbed in Group A, while India were drawn with Iran and Indonesia in Group B.

India, however, succumbed to host country, Indonesia, 0-3, in the subsequent match of the day in men's team regu preliminary Group B.

What's next?

It's wonderful to see India making conquests into newer territories and emerging triumphant. With so many more days of the Asiad remaining, India's chances of making more marks in the Sepaktakraw events seem more imminent. They are set to face Thailand in the semifinal today.

