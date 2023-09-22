India Sepak Takraw Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

Sports enthusiasts are gearing up for an exciting display of athleticism at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

Among the most captivating traditional sports featured is Sepak Takraw, a thrilling spectacle introduced to the Asian Games since the 1990 edition in Beijing. Thailand have been the dominant force in this sport, securing 26 out of 39 gold medals.

Hailing from Southeast Asia, Sepak Takraw, commonly known as "kick volleyball," features incredible athleticism. Players artfully employ their bodies to kick a lightweight rattan ball over the net. The sport's gravity-defying maneuvers have captivated audiences, making it a sensational hit since its introduction in 1990.

For the upcoming Asian Games, India will be sending a formidable contingent of 634 athletes, with 16 of them participating in Sepak Takraw. They will play a significant part in India's medal pursuit at the event.

Indian Sepak Takraw team for Asian Games 2023

Men Regu: Akash Yumnam, Niken Singh Khangembam, Henary Singh Wahengbam, John Meitei Laishram, Arun

Men Quadrant: Sandeep Kumar, Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Shiva Kumar Chakali

Women Regu: Priya Devi Elangbam, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam, Khushbu

Women Quadrant: Sezovelu Dozo Dada Teas, Seyiekhrieno Tepa, Ayekpam Priya Devi

Asian Games 2023 Sepak Takraw: Schedule

Sepak takraw events at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be held from September 24 to October 7 at the Jinhua Sports Center Gymnasium in Jinhua, China PR. Competing athletes from across Asia will vie for a total of six gold medals.

Asian Games 2023: Sepak Takraw Rules

Sepak Takraw is played by two teams of three players on a regulation-sized court with an official ball. The team that gets to serve first is decided through a coin toss. The server kicks the ball over the net from the service circle, using only their feet, head, knees, and chest.

Each team has three touches to return the ball over the net; failing to do so awards a point to the opposition. Points are scored through the opposition's faults. A set is won by the first team to reach 21 points, and the first team to win two sets wins the game.

Where to watch Sepak Takraw at the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 Sepak Takraw competitions can be streamed live through the Sony Liv website and app. Additionally, viewers can watch the live telecast of the tournament on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.