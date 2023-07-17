36th King's Cup World Sepaktakraw Championship 2023: Team Indian wins 5 medals

The 36th King's Cup World Sepaktakraw Championship 2023 draws to an end and the Indian contingent end up with some brilliant performances to show for in the prestigious event. The Indian team returned home with a well-deserved medal haul of five.

Although none of the Indian participants could bag first place to clutch a gold in any of the events, they showed their unwavering spirit by bagging second and third places.

As a result, India earned one silver and four bronze medals. Their only silver medal came in women's regu. The Indian teams proved their mettle in women's quadrant, men's quadrant, men's regu, and mixed regu events to earn four bronzes in each of the disciplines.

The Indian contingent comprised six girls from Nagaland, who represented the nation with their unparalleled and brilliant talent. Showcasing their prowess on the grand stage were Sezovelu Dozo, Rukuvinu Tsukru, Menenu Tsukru, Seyiekhrieno Tepa, Jwensinle Kesen, and Akumtila Ao, who made their country proud.

The nation is extremely proud to see its youngsters dominating the arena and has every right to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Team India's success was celebrated equally at King's Cup World Sepaktakraw Championship 2023

As far as the King's Cup World Sepaktakraw Championship 2023 is concerned, it is a prestigious team event in the sport and attracts top national teams from all over the world. The tournament is dedicated to His Majesty, the King of Thailand, which further adds to its importance.

In the King's Cup, the various teams battle with three Regus, and a team secures a point once they achieve a maximum of two Regus wins out of the three. The maiden King's Cup tournament was staged in Bangkok, Thailand, back in 1985, and Malaysia stood out among the rest as champions.

Since then, the host has won the championship in most of the successive editions.

Hilariously, some critics argue that the competition favors the host nation. Nevertheless, the achievements of every nation, clutching medals on various occasions, are celebrated equally.