A look at India’s performance in Sepak Takraw at Asian Games 2023

The women’s team made India proud after winning the bronze medal in the regu event in the Asian Games 2023 that took place in Hangzhou. It happened to be the second medal that India won in Sepak Takraw after the men’s regu team clinched bronze in the Jakarta Asian Games five years ago in 2018.

Ayekpam Maipak Devi, Khushbu, Oinam Chaoba Devi, Elangbam Leirentombi Devi and Elangbam Priya Devi formed the women’s team in Hangzhou. India started their campaign in a disappointing manner after losing 0-2 to Vietnam in the group stage at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Thereafter, they defeated hosts China 2-1 and kept alive their hopes of winning a medal. In the bronze medal match, India lost 0-2 to Thailand in the semi-final. Thailand, who were also the defending champions, won the match 21-10, 21-13.

In the men’s regu event, India finished at the bottom of the table with losses in all three of their matches. Thailand, Philippines, and Myanmar won three, two and one matches respectively.

Arun, John Meitei Laishram, Niken Singh Khangembam, Henary Singh Wahengbam and Akash Yumnam formed the Indian men’s team in the regu event.

Disappointment for India in quadrant events in Asian Games 2023

Even as India had reasons to cheer for in the regu event, they did not have the best of campaigns in the quadrant’s events. The men’s team, comprising Shiva Kumar Chkali, Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam and Sandeep Kumar, started with a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Japan, but came back to beat Singapore 2-0.

Thereafter, they beat Philippines 2-0 after which they finished their campaign with a 1-2 defeat at the hands of South Korea.

The women’s team, comprising Chaoba Devi Oinam, Ayekpam Priya Devi, Seyiekhrieno and Sezovelu Dozo Dada Teas failed to make an impact as well after losing to Laos, China and Philippines.