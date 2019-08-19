18th Rajasthan state level open championship in Jaipur begins-Shooting events started from Saturday

Abhishek Tiwari FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 19 Aug 2019, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Medal winners with dignitaries

Shooter Adhiraj Singh Rathore has won the Gold medal in the Shotgun Trap event in the ongoing 18th Rajasthan state open shooting championship at the OASES shooting range, Jagatpura.

It was day 2 of this event in senior men category on Sunday and Rathore who was in top 6 on Saturday ,left behind names like Manavaditya Rathore and aimed for the gold medal.

This young shooter from the state has a busy schedule ahead and he will now be preparing for selection trial for Asian Games.

Speaking after winning the gold medal an elated Adhiraj Singh said “ I will be preparing at Jagatpura range for the selection trial in Bhopal for the Asian games.”

The selection trial in Bhopal will be from September 1 till September 4 and is the last Olympic quota for this year, he added.

Adhiraj Singh has in past represented the state and country at various levels and is now aiming for the Asian Games.

In the same category Manavaditya Singh Rathore won the silver medal and Ajay Singh Rathore won the bronze medal.

Though Manavaditya had to get satisfied with silver in men senior category, with his brilliant shooting, he won gold medal in men junior category.

Jaipur ‘s upcoming shooter Vivan Kapoor won the silver medal in this category while Ali Aman Ilahi won the bronze medal.

Advertisement

Women shooters also displayed sharp shooting skills and in senior women category of trap event, Anushka Singh Bhati won the gold medal while Geetanjali Chouhan and Nidhi Rajawat won silver and bronze medal respectively.

The winners were given the medal in a ceremony conducted at the shooting range on Sunday evening.

In last few years, this shooting range which has been host to several championships of repute has produced some good shooters who have been making their mark in international and national shooting events.