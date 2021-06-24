2021 ISSF World Cup Day 1 Preview: When and where to watch Indians in action, events list, streaming links

The 2021 ISSF World Cup will witness over 300 shooters from across 53 nations in action during the second stage of the event. The Indian side were exceptional during the first stage of the 2021 ISSF World Cup, bagging 30 medals.

All Tokyo-bound shooters will use this as a stage to get themselves prepared for the upcoming Summer Games, which is set to commence in less than a month. The Indian side will look to make the best use of this opportunity and prepare themselves for the bigger challenge in the coming days.

Here we look at the Indian players who will be in action today (June 24) at the 2021 ISSF World Cup. We'll also take a quick look into the events they are competing in.

Which Indians will be in action today (June 24) at the 2021 ISSF World Cup & which events will they take part in?

A total of 11 Indians will be seen in action today at the 2021 ISSF World Cup. The 11 participants consist of five males & six female shooters.

Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Deepak Kumar will be seen in action today competing in the Final 10m Air Rifle Men at 3:30 PM IST.

The three female shooters competing in the Final 10m Air Rifle Women are Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil and 21-year-old Elavenil Valarivan. The event will commence at 5:30 PM IST.

Female stars such as Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be in action at the Final 10m Air Pistol Women event at 7:45 PM IST.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will be the only two male shooters from India who will participate in the 9:45 PM Final 10m Air Pistol Men's event.

When & where to watch the 2021 ISSF World Cup?

The event will be live-streamed on the 2021 ISSF World Cup's official Live Stream Channel. One can also follow the live action on their official YouTube channel.

The live stream will commence five minutes prior to the start of the event.

Here is the list of events with their timings (All Times are as per IST):

Final 10m Air Rifle Men, 3:30 PM IST

Final 10m Air Rifle Women, 5:30 PM IST

Final 10m Air Pistol Women, 7:45 PM IST

Final 10m Air Pistol Men, 9:45 PM IST

