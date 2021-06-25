2021 ISSF World Cup Day 2 preview: When and where to watch the Indians in action, events list, streaming links

On day 1 of the 2021 ISSF World Cup, India managed to bag a bronze medal. thanks to Saurabh Chaudhary who achieved the feat in the men's 10m Air Pistol event.

The Indian shooters in the fray are looking to use this event to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics which is only a few days away.

In this article, we will look at the Indian shooters who will be in action today (June 25) at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, the second day of the meet. We'll also take a quick look into the events they are competing in.

Which Indians will be in action today (June 25) at the 2021 ISSF World Cup & which events will they take part in?

Day 2 of the 2021 ISSF World Cup will witness seven Indian stars in action.

Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Deepak Kumar will be seen in action in the Final Air Rifle Team Men at 1:45pm IST. No Indian male shooter is in the fray in the 4:30pm event.

Unfortunately, no Indian female shooters will be competing in the Final Air Rifle Team Women 3:30 PM event. However, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be in action during the 5:45pm event.

Indian shooter Gurjoat Siingh Khangura will be taking part in the Final Skeet Men event, but no female shooters are in the fray in the Final Skeet Women event.

When & where to watch the 2021 ISSF World Cup?

The 2021 edition of the ISSF World Cup will be live-streamed on their official Live Stream Channel. The live-streaming of the action will begin five minutes prior to the start of each event.

Here is the list of events with their timings (All Times are as per IST):

Final Air Rifle Team Men, 1:45 PM IST

Final Air Rifle Team Women, 3:00 PM IST

Final Air Rifle Team Men, 4:30 PM IST

Final Air Rifle Team Women, 5:45 PM IST

Final Skeet Women, 8:30 PM IST

Final Skeet Men, 9:45 PM IST

