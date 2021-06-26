2021 ISSF World Cup Day 4 Preview: When and where to watch the Indians in action, events list, streaming links

India bagged a bronze medal each on day 1 & 2 of the 2021 ISSF World Cup. On Day 3, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary clinched a silver medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Currently, India has 2 bronze medals and a silver medal to their name. They will look to add more to their tally on day 4 of the World Cup.

Here, we take a look at the Indian players who will be in action today (June 27) at the 2021 ISSF World Cup. We'll also take you through the events they are competing in.

Which Indians will be in action today (June 27) at the 2021 ISSF World Cup & which events will they take part in?

Two male and as many female shooters will represent India on the fourth day of the 2021 edition of the ISSF World Cup.

Female shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will compete in the 25m Pistol Women's Precision Stage event on Day 4 of the ISSF World Cup. Meanwhile, no Indian shooter is in the fray for the Skeet Mixed Team event.

Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will represent India in Relay 1 & 2 of the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men event. The three positions are kneeling, prone and standing.

The two male shooters will be seen in action representing India during the Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men as well, which commences at 10 PM IST.

No shooters will ply their trade for India in the Final Skeet Mixed Team.

When & where to watch the 2021 ISSF World Cup?

This edition of the ISSF World Cup can be watched live on the ISSF World Cup's Live Stream Channel. The action will commence 5 mins prior to the start time.

Here is the list of events that will be streamed with their timings (All Times are as per IST):

Final Skeet Mixed Team, 6:30 PM IST

You can watch the above event here.

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men, 10:00 PM IST

The Men's event can be watched here.

Edited by Rohit Mishra