5 Takeaways from 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek - Croatia: Will Saurabh Chaudhary and Rahi Sarnobat clinch medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

For shooting sport, the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek - Croatia is the last international competition before the Tokyo Olympics. Though, it’s still not come to an end as July 2nd is the bonafide day of conclusion. However, the Indian Shooting team’s campaign got over on 29th June itself.

Please examine how many Indians got into finals and how many came within striking distance of finals ( the latter admittedly not relevant really). The purposes this WC was planned for has been achieved. The coaches & support staff are the hero’s. — Raninder Singh (@RaninderSingh) June 28, 2021

For the remaining events, the federation NRAI (National Rifle Association Of India) hasn't send event-specific shooters to compete in the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. The Indian Shooting team won 4 medals overall (Gold -1, Silver -1, Bronze -2). Let’s look at 5 takeaways from this competition:

Rahi Sarnobat at the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek

The lone gold medal at the 2021 ISSF World Cup stage was won by Rahi Sarnobat. The event in which she stood atop the podium was the 25m Pistol Women. It’s her second consecutive medal after bagging a silver at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, India.

She looked in top form as she just missed equalling the world record by only 1 hit. In the Final, she recorded a magnificent score of 39/50 on target whereas the world record is 40/50!

Read: 2021 ISSF World Cup - The day belonged to Rahi Sarnobat!

The 25m Pistol Women is the event in which she will aim for the Olympic medal. However, in the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek - Croatia, she also participated in the 10m Air Pistol Team event. She combined with Yashaswini Deswal and Manu Bhaker to deliver a silver medal. Rahi Sarnobat is the one who outshone others in this tournament.

Saurabh Chaudary at the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek

Apart from Rahi Sarnobat, Saurabh was the only one to add an individual medal to India’s tally. He won a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men. In the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, he paired up with Manu Bhaker to shoot a silver.

It was a display of sheer consistency from him. Since making his international debut in 2018, he has never failed to meet the high expectations. Hope he carries his rich vein of form into the Tokyo Olympics as well.

Manu Bhaker at the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek

She secured a place in the finals of both her designated individual events: 10m Air Pistol Women and 25m Pistol Women. However, the podium finish eluded her in each of the two events.

She still has two medals in her kitty from the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia - one silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event and one bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Women's Team event.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar at the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek

This 20-year old marksman is on the rise. He is the one who impressed the most. Though he couldn’t win a medal, he featured in as many as 3 finals.

For the Tokyo Olympics, he is slated to take part only in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men event. He is not yet a force to be reckoned with in the 10m Air Rifle event. Still, he broke into the Finals of this event.

In his preferred event of the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men, he again progressed into the Finals. He teamed up with Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar to finish fourth in the 10m Air Rifle Team Men event.

Divyansh Singh Panwar at the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek

Since the start of 2021, the Air Rifle contingent aren’t performing as per expectations. Divyansh was an exception to this trend. However, in the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, he too couldn’t deliver decent performances.

He couldn’t qualify for the final of the 10m Air Rifle Men event. In the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, he paired up with Elavenil Valarivan. The duo were unable to march past the qualification stage 2.

Read: 2021 ISSF World Cup -Time For The Final Revision!

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 - Manu Bhaker announces break from social media to focus on preparation!

Edited by Rohit Mishra