2021 ISSF World Cup: When and where to watch, schedule, live streaming details

The second stage of the 2021 ISSF World Cup will commence in Osijek, Croatia on June 22. The 12-day event will see 300 shooters from 53 countries fight for the top honors.

India dominated the first stage of the 2021 ISSF World Cup with 30 medals, including 15 golds. India’s Tokyo Olympics-bound shooters will use the second stage of the 2021 ISSF World Cup as a perfect practice ground.

The Indian shooters have been in Croatia for more than a month and that should hold them in good stead to dominate the 2021 ISSF World Cup and get a chance to compete with the best in business ahead of the quadrennial Games.

The 2021 ISSF World Cup will also give the Indian shooters a chance to gauge their skills, work on their shortcomings and be match-ready for the Tokyo Olympics.

Where to watch and LIVE streaming details of 2021 ISSF World Cup

The live stream of the 2021 ISSF World Cup will be on the ISSF Live Stream Channel (https://livestream.com/issf) and official YouTube channel. (https://www.youtube.com/user/issfchannel).

The live stream will begin five minutes before the actual event begins.

The ISSF's social media accounts will also provide regular updates. The updates can be tracked at https://www.facebook.com/ISSF.Shooting and https://twitter.com/ISSF_Shooting.

Schedule of 2021 ISSF World Cup (All local times, IST is local time + 3.30 hrs)

The 2021 ISSF World Cup will begin on June 24 while live streaming of the World Cup will commence five minutes before the respective events.

June 24

12:00 Final 10m Air Rifle Men (Watch live at 11:55)

14:00: Final 10m Air Rifle Women (Watch live at 13:55)

16:15: Final 10m Air Pistol Women (Watch live at 16:10)

18:15: Final 10m Air Pistol Men (Watch live at 18:10)

June 25

10:15: Final Air Rifle Team Men (Watch live at 10:10)

11:30: Final Air Rifle Team Women

13:00: Final Air Pistol Team Men (Watch live at 12:55)

14:15: Final Air Pistol Team Women (Watch live at 14:10)

17:00: Final Skeet Women (Watch live at 16:55)

18:15: Final Skeet Men (Watch live at 18:10)

June 26

10:00: Final 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team (Watch live at 09:55)

14:15: Final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (Watch live at 14:10)

16:30: Final Skeet Team Women (Watch live at 16:25)

18:00: Final Skeet Team Men (Watch live at 17:55)

June 27

15:00: Final Skeet Mixed Team (Watch live at 14:55)

18:30: Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men (Watch live at 18:25)

June 28

11:30: Final 25m Pistol Women (Watch live at 11:25)

15:30: Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women (Watch live at 15:25)

18:30: Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men (Watch live at 18:25)

June 29

11:30: Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women

14:15: Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men (Watch live at 14:10)

18:15: Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team (Watch live at 18:10)

June 30

14:00: Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team (Watch live at 13:55)

16:30: Final Trap Women (Watch live at 16:25)

17:45: Final Trap Men (Watch live at 17:40)

July 1

11:00: Final 25m Pistol Team Women (Watch live at 10:55)

14:00: Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men (Watch live at 13:55)

16:30: Final Trap Team Women (Watch live at 16:25)

18:00: Final Trap Team Men (Watch live at 17:55)

July 2

16:00: Final Trap Mixed Team (Watch live at 15:55)

Edited by Diptanil Roy