5 Indian shooters who can win gold at Paralympics 2021

Indian para-shooters have secured an unprecedented 10 quota places at the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics. Having produced some excellent results over the years, the shooters will look forward to making the entire nation proud at the event.

The Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place from August 24 to September 5.

Men: Manish Narwal (P1, P4), Singhraj (P1, P4), Deepender Singh (P1), Deepak (R1, R6, R7), Sidhartha Babu (R3, R6), Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (R1), Akash (P3, P4), Rahul Jakhar (P3).

Women: Avani Lekhara (R2, R3, R6, R8), Rubina Francis (P2)

5 Indian shooters who could clinch gold at Paralympics 2021

#5 Singhraj

Indian para-shooter Singhraj exhibited his top skills in the P1 10m air pistol event at the Al Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup, stunning Rio 2016 bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points to bag the gold.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is now interacting with Para Shooter Singhraj ji .#Paralympics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/a46W0UkoTr — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) August 17, 2021

His recent performances are a testimony to his good form. If he continues to display the same grit and determination, he could very well surprise everyone with a medal at the 2021 Paralympics.

#4 Rahul Jakhar

Rahul is the current world No. 8 in the men's 10m air pistol SH1. In a sport conventionally considered a youth forte, Rahul's vast experience will be his biggest weapon.

Rahul continues to outperform himself every day. In 2019, he clinched gold with a score of 240.1 at the Para World Cup in Croatia.

He also participated in the 2018 Asian Para Games P4 mixed 50m free pistol (SH1 event).

Rahul Jakhar will participate in the 25m pistol event at the Paralympics.

#3 Deepender Singh

Deepender Singh will contest in the P1 and SH1 categories of the men’s 10m air pistol event at the Paralympics.

Singh won silver at the Para Sport World Cup 2018 in France, after a gold in 2017 in Thailand.

If he manages to seize his opportunities, Deepender will have every chance of winning a medal at the Paralympics.

#2 Avani Lekhara

Avani has been doing exceptionally well in international competitions. She is currently ranked 5th in the world in the 10m air rifle standing SH1.

📢 7 days to go 📢



Meet 19-year old Para-Shooter @AvaniLekhara, winner of multiple medals at Para Shooting World Cups, and one of India’s top Para-Shooters who will be representing #TeamIndia at the upcoming #TokyoParalympics!#GSFAtTokyo #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India #PCP pic.twitter.com/WVoVHJwrcW — GoSports Foundation (@GoSportsVoices) August 17, 2021

The 19-year-old finished second at the recent Para-shooting World Cup after scoring 248.7 in the final, only 0.3 points behind the gold medal position.

Despite the intense competition that awaits, Avani will fancy her chances of ending up on the podium. Ukrainian Iryna Shchetnik and Slovakia's Veronika Vadovicova occupy the top two positions in the rankings.

However, Avani is a tough competitor and will definitely put her best foot forward at the 2021 Paralympics.

# 1 Manish Narwal

Manish Narwal started pistol shooting in 2016. He has won several medals in national and international events over the years.

He scripted history by setting a world record following his gold medal triumph in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event at the 2021 Para Shooting World Cup. Manish Narwal is currently World No. 4 in the 10m air pistol SH1 category.

Just in: Asian Para Games-2018 (Jakarta) | Manish Narwal wins GOLD medal in 10m Air Pistol -SH1 event; created new Asian Para Games record in the process.

Its 5th Gold for India & 23rd Medal overall #AsianParaGames2018 pic.twitter.com/UXpr2NVOGw — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) October 9, 2018

The Indian shooter swiftly moved onto the top and became one of the favorite contenders to win gold in Tokyo after showcasing his brilliance at the Para Shooting World Cup in March. Narwal broke the world record by scoring 229.1 points in the final of the P4 mixed 50 m pistol SH1 event.

He also won a bronze medal at the para-shooting World Championships in Sydney.

