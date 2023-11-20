Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins gold in National Shooting Championships 

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has won the gold medal in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event at the 66th edition of the National Shooting Championships held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad on Monday (November 21).

The youngster topped qualification with a score of 593. Thereafter, he defeated Swapnil Kusale with a score of 463.7 in the final. Kusale finished 3.6 points behind Tomar, finishing with 460.1 points.

The 22-year-old, who trains at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, had an outstanding campaign in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou where he won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal. He was the most successful Indian shooter at Hangzhou in what was a stellar campaign for Indian shooters on the whole.

In the team event, he also set a world record along with Balasaheb Patil and Divyansh Singh Panwar.

While Aishwary and Kusale won the gold and silver medal, respectively, Vedant Waghmare clinched bronze with a score of 448.1 in the finals. He finished ahead of Chain Singh, who represented India in the 50 metre 3-position event in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Akhil Sheoran, who qualified with 586 points, did not take part in the final. The 28-year-old won the bronze medal in the ISSF World Championships in Baku.

Vedant Waghmare shines in junior events at National Shooting Championships

Vedant Waghmare, who was in top form in the senior event, did well in the junior competiton as well.

He qualified with a score of 589 and went on to win the bronze medal by shooting 444.9 in the final. He had won the bronze in the same competition last year as well.

Deependra Singh Shekhawat won the gold medal with a score of 459.4 in the final having qualified with a score of 582. Nikhil Tanwar won the silver medal with 458 points, only 1.4 points behind the top-placed Shekhawat.