Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan in men's skeet event at Olympics 2021 - Rankings, preview, and prediction

Skeet will be the first shotgun discipline at the 2021 Olympics. Day 1 of the men’s skeet will take place on Sunday, 25th July. Day 2 along with the final is scheduled for Monday, 26th July at 10:20 a.m (IST).

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will represent the Indian Shooting team at the event. No other shotgun shooter from India could qualify for Olympics 2021.

Day 1 consists of 75 targets from the stipulated 125 targets. Each round consists of 25 targets. So, 3 rounds are fired on day 1 while the remaining 2 rounds are fired on day 2 of the competition. The final is also held on the second day.

A squad in skeet shooting consists of 6 skeet shooters. Mairaj Ahmad Khan has been assigned to squad 1 while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will be a part of squad 3. In the 2021 Olympics, a total of 5 squads were drawn which amounts to 30 shooters.

The 25-year old Angad Vir Singh Bajwa is currently ranked 62nd in the world. And the veteran 45-year is World No. 24. Angad will make his debut Olympic appearance in Tokyo while Mairaj will be on his second quest for that prestigious medal.

Summer Universiade: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa bags bronze in skeet - Read more at: https://t.co/s7TGZT6yV7 pic.twitter.com/IGCKKCWk6O — indianshooting.com (@indianshooting) July 10, 2019

What are their chances of winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?

In the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, India this year, both these shooters couldn’t get through the qualification round. The same was the case in the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

In the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, the two shooters decided to opt out and focus on their preparation. Mansher Singh, a former double-trap and trap shooter, will accompany Mairaj and Angad in the capacity of the national shotgun coach.

Mairaj contracted the COVID-19 virus in the month of April. His father passed away around the same time as well. This meant his preparation was derailed due to unforeseen developments.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan

In Olympics 2016, the finalists in the skeet competition were divided into two matches to decide the gold medal and bronze medal. This format won’t be followed in the Olympics 2021. Top-6 shooters will advance to the final directly.

Usually, shoot-offs come into pictures to decide the finalists. A score of 120/125 is the least expected to have a chance of securing a berth in the final. The 60-shot final is intense and it usually takes nerves of steel to win that elusive medal!

Also read: India at Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy