Anjum Moudgil: 5 things you didn't know about the Indian shooter

Anjum Moudgil is one of India's top shooters in rifle events. She competes in the 10m air rifle and the 50m rifle 3 positions events. She was one of the first Indian shooters to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a silver medal at the 2018 ISSF World Championship in Changwon.

In this article, you will find five things about Anjum Moudgil that you might not have known before.

Anjum Moudgil's mother is a former sports shooter

Moudgil's mother is a former university level shooter. She motivated Anjum to take up the sport of shooting. Anjum also joined an NCC camp where her interest in the sport grew further and she decided to start training to compete professionally.

Anjum Moudgil is an Arjuna awardee

Anjum Moudgil was honored with the Arjuna Award in 2019 by the Government of India for her achievements in the field of sport shooting.

After successfully winning the Tokyo Olympic quota for India and bagging five gold and one silver medals at the World Police Games in China, Anjum Moudgil, Sub Inspector Punjab Police has added yet another feather to her cap by getting nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award. pic.twitter.com/3qPXOzfx4w — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) August 19, 2019

Anjum Moudgil was nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

In 2021, the National Rifles Association of India recommended Anjum Moudgil for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. The Khel Ratna is the highest sporting honor in the country.

Anjum Moudgil's love for painting

Anjum is a fantastic artist. She enjoys making abstract paintings and has even sold some of her artwork. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Anjum started designing face masks. Some of her masks were worn by her fellow shooters like Manu Bhaker at various competitions across the globe.

Indian shooter @anjum_moudgil has a new skill you didn't know about: making handpainted masks 🖌️



📸: anjummoudgil_artwork/Instagramhttps://t.co/VTE5QAJX5o pic.twitter.com/ZbcqdQaZGf — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) March 24, 2021

Anjum is a sub-inspector with Punjab Police

Anjum Moudgil is employed by Punjab Police as a sub-inspector. She even represented India in the World Police Games in Chengdu, China in 2019 where she won five gold medals and a silver.

