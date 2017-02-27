Ankur Mittal Double Traps silver at New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2017

Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu also win Mixed Team 10M Air Pistol gold.

by Press Release Report 27 Feb 2017, 18:48 IST

It was a good day for India in the ISSF World Cup

Ankur Mittal in the Men’s Double Trap, won India its second medal – a silver, in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) New Delhi 2017, after coming second best to James Willet of Australia in a gruelling 80-shot final. The bronze in the event went to Great Britain’s James Dedman.

Ankur was strong throughout the final starting with a clean score of 30 in the first 30 shots. A double miss in the middle stages was the only blip before he missed two targets in the final 20-shot match-up with Willet to settle for silver. Willet finished with a score of 75 to Ankur’s 74 while Dedman managed a total of 56.

Pooja Ghatkar had won India her first medal of the competition when she struck bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle on the opening day of the event. At the end of day four, India is placed fourth in the medal tally with one silver and one bronze medal. China continue to lead the standings with six gold and four silver medals while Australia are second with two golds and Italy third with one gold and two silvers.

The Indian pair of Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu also won gold in the Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol event. Four mixed gender team events are being tested out for the first time in an ISSF World Cup with medals won not being counted in the standings. Jeetu and Heena beat the Japanese duo of Tomayuki Matsuda and Konishi Yukari 5-3 in the finals.

The bronze went to Team Slovenia. Earlier, eight out of the 25 participating teams including two teams from each country in many cases, made it through to the final from the qualifying stage. Jitu and Heena shot a combined score of 475 to qualify in the seventh position.

In the other medal event of the day, the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, China’s Yiwen Zhang won the gold making it their sixth gold from Dr. Karni Singh Rifle/Pistol finals range. Singapore’s Jasmine Xer won silver shooting 453.8 to Zhang’s 455.7 while Germany’s Eva Roesken won bronze with a score of 443.6. India’s Tejaswini Sawant, who also qualified for the eight-woman final, finished seventh with a score of 402.4.

Day five also has two medal events lined up in the Men’s 10M Air Pistol and Men’s 50M Rifle Prone disciplines. While former Olympic bronze medalist Gagan Narang will lead India’s challenge in Rifle Prone, the country’s hopes in the Pistol event will rest on the mercurial Jitu Rai.