Ankur Mittal wins Double Trap gold in Acapulco Shotgun World Cup

Mittal equals the World Record with a score of 75 in the 80-target final round.

by Press Release Breaking 23 Mar 2017, 14:35 IST

Ankur Mittal improved upon his Silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup New Delhi 2017, in the process avenging his loss to Australian James Willet here, when he shot his way to a World Cup Gold in Men’s Double Trap at the ongoing ISSF World Cup (Shotgun) in Acapulco, Mexico. This was India’s first medal of the competition, where it has sent a nine-member squad.

On Wednesday- day three of competition, Ankur shot strong throughout the day, ending second in qualification with a score of 138 out of a possible 150. He also got the better off China’s Ying Qi 6-5 in a shoot-off to decide second and third spots after both had finished their qualifying rounds on the same score.

In the ensuing six-man 80-targets final round, Ankur missed a total of 5 targets, including just two in his last 40 to equal the World Record and finish on top with a score of 75. His nemesis in New Delhi, Australian James Willet managed 73 to settle for the Silver, while the Chinese Ying won Bronze shooting a score of 52, before being eliminated after 60 targets.

Medal events now remain in the Men’s and Women’s Skeet shooting disciplines, scheduled to be held over the weekend. Rashmee Rathore will be India’s sole competitor in the Women’s Skeet while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Man Singh and Amrinder Cheema will carry India’s hopes in the Men’s Skeet.