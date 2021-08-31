"Another day, another medal for India": Twitter congratulates Singhraj Adana on a stunning bronze medal-winning performance at the Paralympics

India's medal spree at the Paralympics continued as Singhraj Adhana won them their 8th medal at the Games. The pistol shooter stunned everyone as he shot his way to win a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol (SH1) stacked category.
Having qualified for the finals in sixth place, he also outperformed the sensational Manish Narwal, who finished 7th at the event. Narwal had qualified in first place for the final but faltered there. Here's more on what transpired during the event.
Singhraj bags bronze medal in shooting
Singhraj made it to the finals with a score of 569. The 39-year-old levelled up considerably in the final and shot 216.8. The world championship medalist was on course to bag the silver medal after beginning the finals well. However, his Chinese rival Xing Huan pipped him to the post. Meanwhile, Chao Yang from China scored 237.9t o break the Paralympics record and win gold.
Despite qualifying at number one, Manish Narwal failed when it mattered the most. He was a shadow of himself in the final and was shooting constantly in the 9 range, which led to him finishing 7th.
Twitter reacts to Singhraj's silver medal in shooting
After a disappointing start to the day, India was expecting a medal from the shooting range. Fans were elated to learn that two Indians had made their way to the finals in the stacked category.
After Manish's exit, the pressure was on Singhraj, but the ace shooter delivered at the biggest stage. Netizens took to Twitter to congratulate him on a stellar performance and wished him the best for future events.
