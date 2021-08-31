"Another day, another medal for India": Twitter congratulates Singhraj Adana on a stunning bronze medal-winning performance at the Paralympics

India's medal spree at the Paralympics continued as Singhraj Adhana won them their 8th medal at the Games. The pistol shooter stunned everyone as he shot his way to win a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol (SH1) stacked category.

Having qualified for the finals in sixth place, he also outperformed the sensational Manish Narwal, who finished 7th at the event. Narwal had qualified in first place for the final but faltered there. Here's more on what transpired during the event.

Singhraj wins #Bronze in Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Finals



This is the 8th medal for India at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics and the 2nd ever in #Shooting



Congratulations 🙌#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/GNgc0HKY2E — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 31, 2021

Singhraj bags bronze medal in shooting

Singhraj made it to the finals with a score of 569. The 39-year-old levelled up considerably in the final and shot 216.8. The world championship medalist was on course to bag the silver medal after beginning the finals well. However, his Chinese rival Xing Huan pipped him to the post. Meanwhile, Chao Yang from China scored 237.9t o break the Paralympics record and win gold.

Despite qualifying at number one, Manish Narwal failed when it mattered the most. He was a shadow of himself in the final and was shooting constantly in the 9 range, which led to him finishing 7th.

Twitter reacts to Singhraj's silver medal in shooting

After a disappointing start to the day, India was expecting a medal from the shooting range. Fans were elated to learn that two Indians had made their way to the finals in the stacked category.

After Manish's exit, the pressure was on Singhraj, but the ace shooter delivered at the biggest stage. Netizens took to Twitter to congratulate him on a stellar performance and wished him the best for future events.

Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India’s talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/l49vgiJ9Ax — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021

Congratulations Singhraj Adhana ji for bagging Bronze Medal in shooting and bringing India's medal tally to 8 at #Paralympic #Tokyo2020. You did the Nation proud and Elated . #Praise4Para @ianuragthakur @DeepaAthlete @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/yqCrsQCmPF — Nisith Pramanik (@NisithPramanik) August 31, 2021

Another Medal for India!



India's para shooter Singhraj Adhana wins a #Bronze in the 10M air pistol SH 1 category at #Tokyoparalympics2020 taking India’s medal tally to eight!



Congratulations Singhraj, we are proud of you!#Ind #Tokyo2020#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/bm73gFnVsy — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 31, 2021

Another day, another medal!



Congratulations Singhraj as he confirmed Bronze for India in Shooting P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol category at Tokyo Paralympics.



You have made us proud with your brilliant performance.



Best wishes! pic.twitter.com/DgVN9m5yty — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) August 31, 2021

Congratulations Singhraj Adhana on winning the Bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 31, 2021

Another day, another medal!



Congratulations to Singhraj Adana on winning the bronze medal in P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event.



India celebrates again today, the entire nation is so proud of our athletes!#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthleticsamit pic.twitter.com/z2zd3KcBrN — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) August 31, 2021

🇮🇳🥉 BRONZE FOR INDIA! Singhraj Adhana wins India's 8️⃣th medal at the Tokyo #Paralympics in the Men's 10m Air Pistol #shooting event.

🥉🥉👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/j3elOsiZ70 — Pulkit C💪💪 (@PulkitC8) August 31, 2021

Congrats India and Singhraj Adhana for winning 8th medal (Bronze🥉for himself in Shooting) this season 🎉👏#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics2020 pic.twitter.com/abIsYVNb3y — Sachin K Rawal (@Sachin_K_Rawal) August 31, 2021

Singhraj wins Bronze in Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Finals.🥉



This is the 8th medal for India at the Tokyo2020 Paralympics and the 2nd ever in Shooting 🤩



Congratulations 🙌 #ParalympicsTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Sx9m5gCZEU — Nikhil Rajput (@Nikhilrajput21) August 31, 2021

India's shooting stars shine at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Heartiest congratulations to Singhraj Adhana for winning🥉 in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event. pic.twitter.com/Yrbb9L69EJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 31, 2021

It’s Bronze for Shri Singhraj Adhana at #Tokyo2020



He clinches 🥉 in P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final with 216.8 points



With this, 🇮🇳’s medal tally stands at 8, highest ever at any #Paralympics



Thank you for making #IND proud

Way to go Champ!!#Cheer4India#Praise4Para https://t.co/y6YbTWRuj7 — PIB in Rajasthan (@PIBJaipur) August 31, 2021

In an interview with Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, Singhraj Adhana said, "His wife had to sell her jewellery so that he can excel in shooting". Today by winning #Bronze he didn't only made his wife but whole country Proud 🇮🇳 #Shooting



8th Medal for India🤘#Paralympics #singhraj pic.twitter.com/Od5A0l7Xsd — Gaurav Mishra🇮🇳 (@IAmGMishra) August 31, 2021

First medal of the day for India!!!



Singhraj clinches bronze medal in the Men's 10m air Pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics.Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesFire#Paralympics #ParalympicsTokyo2020 #sport #Paralympics2020 #TokyoParalympics #shooting pic.twitter.com/alce1acbX5 — धारा शर्मा (@DharaaSharma) August 31, 2021

Edited by S Chowdhury