Apurvi Chandela, Divyansh Singh win 10m air rifle golds at Meyton Cup; Anjum Moudgil, Deepak Kumar settle for bronze

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Apurvi Chandela

What's the story?

Ace Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela and Divyansh Singh Panwar made the nation proud by winning a gold medal each at the ongoing Meyton Cup International Shooting Championship in Austria.

The background

27-year-old Apurvi is best known for winning gold in 10m air rifle at the 2019 World Cup in New Delhi. The Jaipur-born sharp shooter also holds a silver medal in 10m air rifle at the 2015 World Cup Final in Munich.

Divyash Singh Panwar also hails from Jaipur and is a specialist in the 10m air rifle event. The 17-year-old won gold at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Putian and silver at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Beijing. He also has three golds in the World Cup in mixed team events.

The heart of the matter

Apurvi bagged the top honour in the Women's 10m air rifle event with a final score of 251.4. Meanwhile, fellow Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil settled for bronze with a final score of 229 in the same event.

Meanwhile, Divyansh got a chance to lay his hands on the gold medal in the Men's 10m air rifle category. The Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) athlete bagged gold with a final score of 249.7. India's Deepak Kumar also won bronze in the same event with a final score of 228.

2014 CWG gold medallist Apurvi Chandela, veteran Anjum Moudgil, young Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Deepak Kumar - all 4 shooters have already secured a quota for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Apurvi got the Summer Olympics quota after finishing 4th at the 2018 Shooting World Championships in Changwon, South Korea. Anjum won silver in the same event thereby ensuring her ticket to Tokyo.

Divyansh's silver at the World Cup in Beijing last year helped him secure a berth for Tokyo Olympics while Deepak got through after bagging Bronze at the 14th Asian Championships in Doha.

What's next?

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are slated to begin on July 24 and India has a strong shooting squad heading to the quadrennial extravaganza. Medal wins at events such as the Meyton Cup International Shooting Championship will put them in good steed for the blockbuster event in Tokyo.