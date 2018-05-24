Apurvi Chandela finishes fourth in Munich Shooting World Cup

A poor 2nd last shot of 5.9 ensured Apurvi was knocked out of medal contention

Apurvi Chandela

New Delhi, May 24, 2018: Apurvi Chandela went from Gold to outside the medals in the space of just one shot, to finish fourth in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle competition on day one of the fourth and final International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage, being held at the historic Olympic Shooting Range in Munich, Germany. Apurvi, leading the eight-woman final field by a clear 1.1 points from her nearest competitor at the end of the 18th shot of the 24-shot final, shot a 5.9 on her 19th to go down to fourth position. She closed with a 10.5 on her 20th, her tally of 205.4 still 2.9 short of the medals.

Chinese Taipei’s Ying-Shin Lin won Gold with a score of 250.3, China’s Mingyang Wu won Silver with 249.8 while Denmark’s Rikke Maeng Ibsen landed Bronze with a score of 229.

Apurvi shot a solid 630.9 at the end of the 60-shots qualifying round to make it to the finals in fourth position. Thereafter in the finals she shot 53 after 5 shots to lead the field, continued her strong showing totaling 105.8 after 10 shots to be clear of second placed Chinese Wu by 1.3 points and an incredible 10.9 and 10.8 in the 16th and 17th shots made her solidify her lead after 18 shots and gave no inclination of what was to come in the 19th.

Two other Indians in the event, Anjum Moudgil and Mehuli Ghosh, shot 626.4 and 620.3 to finish 25th and 86th respectively.

In another event on the day, Heena Sidhu of India shot 290 in the precision round of the women’s 25m Pistol to lie in 10th position overall. The rapid fire round on Friday will determine the top eight who make it through to the finals. Annu Raj Singh shot 287 to be in 24th place while Rahi Sarnobat was in 64th place with a score of 282.