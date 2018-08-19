Asian Games 2018: 10 things to know about Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar, India's Bronze medallists in shooting

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 182 // 19 Aug 2018, 14:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar (Extreme right)

The 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar opened up India's medal tally at the 2018 Asian Games with a bronze-medal finish with a cumulative score of 429.9 in the summit battle.

The duo, which finished second in the qualifiers with a massive score of 835.3 combined to bring home a bronze medal, behind China's duo of Ruozhu Zhao/Haoran Yang and the winners, Chinese Taipei's Yingshin Lin/Shaochuan Lu who also smashed the Games record with a 494.1 attempt.

Apurvi Chandela/Ravi Kumar's win came as a much-needed comfort after the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team of Manu Bhaker/Abhishek Verma crashed out in the qualification stages.

After success in the team event, Apurvi and Ravi Kumar will look to clinch medals in the individual category as well. Here are ten things you need to know about the duo.

Apurvi Chandela

Apurvi Chandela

#5 A sociology degree from Delhi University

The 25-year old shooter, who was born on 4th January 1993 in Jaipur did her schooling at the Mayo College Girls School in Ajmer for her early education before she moved to the Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls' School in Jaipur. Post her schooling, Apurvi enrolled at the Delhi University, where she studied sociology honors from Jesus and Mary College.

#4 Two-time Senior National Champion

At the raw age of 19 years old in 2012, Apurvi took part in her first-ever year in the senior circuit, when she participated at the National Shooting Championships in the 10m air rifle event, where she went on to clinch the top-prize, on beating Maharashtra's Pooja Ghatkar.

She again participated in 2013 when she won the bronze medal before returning in 2014 when she clinched the gold medal yet again.

#3 Captain of the Indian shooting team at 2018 ISSF World Cup

Apurvi's tremendous run in the past earned her the captain's role in the 2018 ISSF World Cup, her first stint at the top of the pecking order. In 2015, Apurvi had clinched the bronze medal in the World Cup that was held in Korea.

#2 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist

The talented 21-year old grabbed her first opportunity to win a medal for her country with both hands when she blazed through the finals of the 10m Air Rifle event at Glasgow and recorded a score of 206.7 to secure the gold medal and create a new Games record.

#1 Apurvi is an Arjuna Awardee

The talented shooter was presented with the 'Arjuna Award' in 2016 for her tremendous contribution to the rise of Indian shooting.

1 / 2 NEXT