Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asian Games 2018: 5 things you didn't know about Deepak Kumar, India's newest medallist

Gaurav Kadam
ANALYST
Feature
217   //    20 Aug 2018, 11:19 IST

Deepak Kumar
Deepak Kumar scored 247.7 in the 10m Air Rifle to win the silver medal

Shooting has been a consistent source of medals for the Indian contingent on the world stage with medals at Olympics, World Championships, Asian Championships and Asian Games as well. At the 2018 Asian Games, Shooting was the sport in which India grabbed the first medal as India's Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.

Today, another medal has been added to India's tally as shooter Deepak Kumar has won the silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle event making it two medals for the shooting contingent at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Here are a few things that you might not have known about the latest medal winner for India at the Asian Games 2018.

#1 Deepak Kumar took up the game at Jaspal Rana's shooting academy

Deepak's first involvement with the sport of shooting was on his visit to a shooting academy run by former Indian shooting sportsman Jaspal Rana. This visit inspired Deepak to professionally take up the game and he began with the pistol before moving on to the rifle.

#2 Deepak credits Yoga for the focus needed for shooting

Deepak's father, who is a Delhi Tourism official had sent him to a gurukul in Dehradun to learn the teaching of spirituality at an early age of 11 which shaped up Deepak as a highly spiritual person. He spent his next 10 years of school life studying teachings in the field of Vedas, Sanskrit and Yoga. Deepak has credited the art of Yoga for allowing him to gain the much-needed focus and motivation for the sport of shooting.

#3 Deepak is a part of the Indian Air Force

After completing his schooling in Dehradun, Deepak joined the Indian Air Force and has risen to the rank of Air Force Sergeant over his years of service.

#4 Deepak has represented Uttarakhand in Archery nationals

Apart from shooting, Deepak kept practising Archery and even went on to represent Uttarakhand in the Nationals. He had to give up Archery due to an injury concern and decided to completely focus on shooting.

#5 Deepak won a bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup in 2018

Deepak was part of the Indian contingent at the ISSF World Cup 2018 in Guadalajara, Mexico and won a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle mixed event along with young shooter Mehuli Ghosh.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Deepak Kumar Asian Games 2018 Shooting
Gaurav Kadam
ANALYST
Asian Games 2018: 10 things to know about Apurvi Chandela...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar open...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Gagan Narang, Jitu Rai, Mehuli Ghosh...
RELATED STORY
Strive for Sixteen Golds (India at Asian Games 2018)-III
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Shooters to open India's account on Day 1
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: All the Games records in shooting
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Leave teenage shooting sensations Manu...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: A day after Asiad team selection,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Indian shooting contingent will hope to...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian colts to look out at Buenos Aires Youth Olympics...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us