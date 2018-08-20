Asian Games 2018: 5 things you didn't know about Deepak Kumar, India's newest medallist

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 217 // 20 Aug 2018, 11:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Deepak Kumar scored 247.7 in the 10m Air Rifle to win the silver medal

Shooting has been a consistent source of medals for the Indian contingent on the world stage with medals at Olympics, World Championships, Asian Championships and Asian Games as well. At the 2018 Asian Games, Shooting was the sport in which India grabbed the first medal as India's Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.

Today, another medal has been added to India's tally as shooter Deepak Kumar has won the silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle event making it two medals for the shooting contingent at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Here are a few things that you might not have known about the latest medal winner for India at the Asian Games 2018.

#1 Deepak Kumar took up the game at Jaspal Rana's shooting academy

Deepak's first involvement with the sport of shooting was on his visit to a shooting academy run by former Indian shooting sportsman Jaspal Rana. This visit inspired Deepak to professionally take up the game and he began with the pistol before moving on to the rifle.

#2 Deepak credits Yoga for the focus needed for shooting

Deepak's father, who is a Delhi Tourism official had sent him to a gurukul in Dehradun to learn the teaching of spirituality at an early age of 11 which shaped up Deepak as a highly spiritual person. He spent his next 10 years of school life studying teachings in the field of Vedas, Sanskrit and Yoga. Deepak has credited the art of Yoga for allowing him to gain the much-needed focus and motivation for the sport of shooting.

#3 Deepak is a part of the Indian Air Force

After completing his schooling in Dehradun, Deepak joined the Indian Air Force and has risen to the rank of Air Force Sergeant over his years of service.

#4 Deepak has represented Uttarakhand in Archery nationals

Apart from shooting, Deepak kept practising Archery and even went on to represent Uttarakhand in the Nationals. He had to give up Archery due to an injury concern and decided to completely focus on shooting.

#5 Deepak won a bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup in 2018

Deepak was part of the Indian contingent at the ISSF World Cup 2018 in Guadalajara, Mexico and won a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle mixed event along with young shooter Mehuli Ghosh.