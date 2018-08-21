Asian Games 2018: 5 things you need to know about India's latest 16-year-old gold medallist shooter Saurabh Chaudhary

Saurabh Chaudhary

After the gold of Vinesh Phogat last night, India continued their stellar form on Day 3 of the Asian Games. 16-year-old Asiad debutant Saurabh Chaudhary scripted history with a record score of 240.7 to clinch the top honours in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event. With the win, Chaudhary won India’s first shooting gold at Jakarta.

It was a double delight for the Indian contingent, with Saurabh’s compatriot Abhishek Verma securing the bronze. Verma, 29, who initially took up the sport as a hobby, garnered the podium finish with a score of 219.3

Chaudhary, who had initially topped the qualifying round, secured the yellow metal after pipping Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsuda (239.7) in an exciting final to add a gold to India’s shooting tally of two silver and a bronze this Asiad. In the second position for most of the final, Chaudhary grabbed the lead after Matsuda fired 8.9 in his penultimate shot. The Indian went ahead with a 10.2 off his second-last shot and held the nerve to stay ahead till the very end.

Here are 5 things to know about the young prodigal shooter:

#5. Started shooting at an early age

Son of a farmer, Saurabh hails from Kalina village in Meerut. He took up shooting just 3 years ago in 2015 and has been making waves in the circuit since then.

#4. Junior world record holder

Saurabh set a new Junior World record on the way to winning a gold with a score of 243.7 in the ISSF Junior World Cup at Suhl, Germany, earlier this year in June.

He had also won the gold medal with a junior World record at the 10th Asia Youth Olympic Games qualification event in December 2017.

#3 Trained with senior shooters

Such is his prodigy, that Saurabh trained with senior shooters in the run-up to the 2018 Asian Games. He will be participating in the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, later in October.

#2 Scripts new Asian Games record at 16

Saurabh won the gold on his Asiad debut and in the process, also went on to set a new Games record with his score of 240.7 in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event. The youngster achieved the magnanimous feat at just a young age of 16.

1# To receive a cash prize worth INR 50 lakhs

Following his success at the ongoing Asiad, Saurabh's home state of UP has announced a cash prize of INR 50 lakhs and a govt job.