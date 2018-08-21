Asian Games 2018: Day 3, Indian medalists

Saurabh Chaudhary: Shooting

Teen Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in shooting

India began their day exceptionally well after 16-year old shooter Saurabh Chaudhary won a gold medal at the Men's 10m Air Pistol event.

The young shooter gave India their third gold medal this year and fourth overall medal at shooting. He not only won the medal but also ended up creating a new Asian Games record in 10m Air Pistol event with 240.7 points.

He defeated 2010 World Champion shooter from Japan, Tomoyuki Matsuda on the penultimate shot to clinch the gold medal.

Abhishek Verma: Shooting

Abhishek Verma won bronze medal at 10m Air Pistol event

In the Men's 10m Air Pistol event, another Indian athlete won a medal, a bronze. It was India's second bronze medal of this edition and fifth medal at shooting.

The 29- year old ended the match with 219.3 points to finish third along with Saurabh Chaudhary (gold) and Tomoyuki Matsuda (silver).

Sanjeev Rajput: Shooting

Sanjeev Rajput won the third medal of the day

The 37-year old won India's third silver medal in shooting with 452.7 points. China's Hui Zicheng grabbed the gold medal with 453.3 points while Japanese shooter Matsumoto Takayuki won the bronze medal with 441.1 points. Shooter Sanjeev Rajput won the third medal of the day for India in shooting. This time it came at Men's 50m Rifle 3 positions event.

Rajput dominated at the keeling and prone positions but missed out on the gold medal after a disappointing show at standing position.

Men's Team: Sepaktakraw

Action from India's game against Thailand

Indian Men Regu's team won the first ever medal for the country after losing 0-2 to Thailand in the semi-final match who have a whopping 22 medals in this sport.

But India was still awarded the bronze medal as both the Semi-finalists receive it. This was India's first medal in this sport after the game was introduced in 1990 and India started participating in it since the 2006 edition.

Divya Kakran: Wrestling

Bronze medalist Divya Kakran of India poses on the podium

Indian wrestler Divya Kookran won the third medal in wrestling for India and first bronze apart from the two gold medals won on the earlier two days.

Though the athlete was defeated by Mongolian Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu in the 68kg freestyle category, she got lucky as she did not even have to come through a repechage to be in contention for bronze.

India ended the day at seventh position with 10 medals which include three gold, three silver and four bronze medals.