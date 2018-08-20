Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018 : India win first Silver medal 10m Air Rifle Men Shooting 

Vinay Sadarjoshi
CONTRIBUTOR
News
92   //    20 Aug 2018, 15:00 IST

Enter captionDe
Deepak Kumar of India won India's first silver medal on Monday

India got off to a great start on day 2 as Deepak Kumar won silver. Deepak Kumar of India won India's first silver medal in 10m Air Rifle Men Shooting event on Monday by scoring 247.7 points in the final. Yang Haoran of China won a Gold medal with 249.1 points with Games record and Lu Shaochuan of Chinese Taipei scored 226.8 points and clinched a Bronze medal.

Along with Deepak Kumar another Indian Ravi Kumar also qualified for the big finals but Ravi Kumar unable to finish the podium and finished at fourth place but Deepak Kumar came back from 7th position to second position and finish the second place.

India got off a great start on day 2 of the Asian Games 2018 by winning a silver medal in shooting event after the day 1 where India clinched 1 Gold and 1 Bronze Medal in Wrestling and Shooting event.

Stellar comeback from Kumar

Deepak Kumar was at the 7th position after Stage 1 with 101.6 points and Ravi Kumar of India was at the 2nd position after stage 1 with 103.3 points. But Ravi Kumar unable to handle the pressure when elimination started and hit 9.9 and 9.2 points and finished fourth with 205.2 points. Deepak Kumar handles the pressure and hit 10.8 points when elimination comes for Bronze Medal match and hit 10.8 points and placed in second place with 247.7 points.

Indian shooters eye on more medals

After stellar performance by Deepak Kumar more Indians eye on finals. Apurvi Chandela qualifies for the finals of 10m Air Rifle Women's event with 629.4 points and young 19-year-old Indian Valarivan Elavenil of India finished 14th position of the same event. 19-year-old Lakshay L of India top the qualifications in Trap Men and Shreyasi Singh of India finished 4th position of Trap Women's qualifications.

.
