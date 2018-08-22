Asian Games 2018: Manu Bhaker sets Asiad qualification record on her way to Women's 25m Pistol final

Manu Bhaker

What's the story?

16-year-old shooting sensation Manu Bhaker has achieved yet another feat in her relatively short career. The shooter from Jhajjar has broken the Qualification Games Record in its namesake round, while also booking a berth in the final.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 Asian Games are currently underway in the Indonesian twin cities of Jakarta and Palembang. The Games themselves are returning to Indonesia after a fifty-six-year gap.

India has sent a big contingent to Indonesia in the hopes of achieving their best ever Asiad finish. Fans have high hopes from many sportspersons, especially those involved in shooting, wrestling, weightlifting, and boxing.

The heart of the matter

It seems, nowadays, nothing is out of reach of young Indian shooter Manu Bhaker. The 16-year-old has quickly risen through the ranks to establish herself as one of India's best in the calendar year. The youngster, today, proved yet again why she is touted as one of the very best in shooting, as she broke the qualification games record at the 2018 Asian Games.

Participating in the 25m Pistol event, Bhaker shot a total score of 593, finishing first in qualification and breaking the record. This means that she eclipsed Chen Ying of China, who shot 592 in the Busan Asian Games, in 2002.

Manu Bhaker broke the Asian Games qualification record in the Women's 25m Pistol category. (Photo: Screengrab)

Incidentally, Bhaker fell just one short of the Asian and World Record (594 by Tao Luna, also of China) by just one point.

Another Indian was present in the qualification event alongside Bhaker -- Rahi Sarnobat. Sarnobat shot a score of 580 to qualify for the final as well.

What's next?

Bhaker and her compatriot Rahi Sarnobat will now contest in the final of the Women's 25m Pistol event. Expectations will be high from the pair of Indian shooters, after their solid performance in the qualifiers.

The 16-year-old Bhaker will especially be the one to watch in the 25m Pistol final, as she goes looking for her maiden Asiad medal.

