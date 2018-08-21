Asian Games 2018: Probable Medals for India today, 22nd August 2018

Manu Bhaker is a top prospect for striking gold in the shooting range for India

The Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2018 underway in the cities of Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia have had a fairly successful three days of action across a variety of sporting disciplines. They have managed to win a combined tally of 10 medals so far - three gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals.

Shooting has been the sport that has garnered the most medals so far with six of the ten medals being won by Indian marksmen, with three medals coming just yesterday. The highlight of the day was the gold medal won by 16-year old shooter Saurabh Chaudhary in the 10m Air Pistol event with an Asian Games record to his credit.

The Day 4 of the Asian Games will see more Indian athletes compete for honors in various events throughout the day. We now take a look at the probable medal hopes for the country who will be in contention to stand upon the podium and raise the tricolor in Indonesia.

Manu Bhaker - 25m Pistol

Manu Bhaker started her Asian Games 2018 journey on an unfortunate note losing out on the spot in the 10m Air Pistol final event by a whisker. However, the teenage shooting sensation will be a top contender to grab the gold for India in the 25m pistol event.

Bhaker had become the first Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup when she won the 10m Air Pistol event in Guadalajara. She added another feather to her cap at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia grabbing the gold in the 10m Air Pistol event. Her achievements in the year have made her a huge favorite to deliver a medal at the Asian Games and the young Bhaker stands a good chance today.

Anjum Moudgil - 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Another shooting prospect who has risen to fame recently is Anjum Mougil who will be competing in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. She came into the limelight along with Manu Bhaker when she won the silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara. Moudgil further increased her profile winning the silver medal again at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia. She will be raring to improve on her silver medal finishes and finally clinch the gold medal today.

Ankita Raina - Tennis (Women's Singles)

Ankita Raina will be taking on China's Chong Eudice Wong in the quarterfinals of the Women's Singles event. Raina will be guaranteed of at least a bronze medal if she wins her match against Wong today.

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal - Tennis (Men's Doubles)

In a similar situation as Ankita Raina in the singles event, the two Indian doubles pairing will be guaranteed at least the bronze medal if they manage to clear the quarterfinals hurdle today.

The pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will be facing off against the pair from Chinese Taipei - Chengpeng Hsieh and Tsung-Hua Yang whereas Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal will take on the Kazakh pairing of Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev. The two Indian pairs will be tipped to make it through the round and enter the semifinals of the competition.

Sandeep Sejwal - Swimming (Men's 100m breaststroke)

Indian swimmer Virdhawal Khade came agonizingly close to getting on the podium yesterday when he finished fourth by a margin of 1/100th of a second in the 50m freestyle event. Sandeep Sejwal will hope to get a medal around his neck today when he takes to the pool for the 100m breaststroke event. He had won the bronze medal at the 2014 Incheon Games in the 50m breaststroke event and will hope to improvise his performance from four years ago and go for the top honors this time around.

Harpreet Singh - Wrestling (87 kg Greco Roman)

Wrestling has proven to be a good hunting ground for India so far at the Asian Games with two gold medals in the kitty (Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat). Carrying on the good run will be on the minds of Harpreet Singh who will compete in the 87kg category of the Greco Roman wrestling event. He had become the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Olympics when he made the cut for the Rio Olympics in 2012. Harpreet will hope to make his chance count today and add another wrestling gold for India.

Naorem Roshibina Devi, Santosh Kumar, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh, Narender Grewal - Wushu (Sanda)

Out of the total Wushu contingent of five competitors, the aforementioned four have done extremely well in the Sanda competition reaching the semifinals of the event. This means that they are guaranteed at least bronze medals, however, they will be aiming to better the color of their medal when they compete in the semifinals today.

Which of these probables do you think will end up with the gold on the podium? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.