Asian Games 2018: Probable Medals for India Today, 24th August 2018

Gaurav Kadam Preview 24 Aug 2018, 00:35 IST

Dipa Karmakar has recovered from her injury and will be fit for the Balance Beam final

The Indian contingent at the 2018 Asian Games being held in Jakarta and Palembang cities in Indonesia had a mixed day on the fifth day of the quadrennial multi-sporting event. Indian athletes took part across a plethora of sporting disciplines throughout the day, however, only a few could manage to win or at the least, secure a medal for the country.

The rowing contingent had a rough day as none of the members, including the highly rated Dattu Baban Bhokanal could manage to win in the final matches. A similar fate fell upon the Indian archers where top competitors such as Atan Das and Deepika Kumara bowed out in the Individual events with Atan Das managing to make it as far as the quarterfinals before crashing out.

The biggest shocker of the day was the defeat of the Indian national kabaddi team in the semifinals by the Islamic Republic of Iran with an 18-27 scoreline handing the Indian side their first knockout defeat in the storied history of the Asian Games. Some respite was managed by the Women's Kabaddi team that defeated Chinese Taipei to set up a gold medal clash with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Day 6 of the Asian Games 2018 will again see a large number of athletes competing for a chance to solidify their position on the podiums and win medals for the nation. We take a look at some of the probable medal winners who could raise the tricolour in Jakarta-Palembang today.

Dipa Karmakar - Women's Balance Beam (Artistic Gymnastics)

India's most famous gymnast Dipa Karmakar suffered a major setback a few days ago when she injured her knee during a practice routine before the Women's team event and had to back out of the competition. The Indian team felt her absence in a huge way as they were not able to capture a podium finish.

However, Dipa has now regained fitness in time for her individual event and will be raring to go and add another medal to her kitty at the 2018 Asian Games. Dipa had famously become the first Indian female gymnast to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games when she won the bronze medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. She added another bronze medal to her collection at the 2015 Asian Gymnastic Championships held in Hiroshima, Japan.

Her biggest achievement was achieved two years ago at the Rio Olympics when she finished fourth and missed the medal by a whisker. Thus, she has all the credentials to be touted as a potential podium finisher today when she jumps up on the balance beam.

Heena Sidhu - Women's 10 metre Air Pistol (Shooting)

Veteran shooter Heena Sidhu will be a solid contender for a medal at the Asian Games when she takes to the shooting range for the Women's 10 metre Air Pistol event today. Heena is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist (2010 Delhi and 2018 Gold Coast) and a two-time World Champion (2013 Germany and 2017 New Delhi) as well. She had become the first Indian pistol shooter to achieve the World No.1 ranking back in 2014. Heena will be one of the top probable candidates to grab the medal positions today for India.

Manu Bhaker - Women's 10 metre Air Pistol (Shooting)

Manu Bhaker is the newest Indian shooting sensation who has taken the shooting world by storm in the year 2018. She became the youngest Indian ever to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup when she won two medals (10 metre Air Pistol Individual and Mixed events) in the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.

Although she has had a fairly quiet Asian Games so far missing out on two medal chances, Manu will be hoping to put aside the disappointment and deliver in her favorite event and go for the gold today.

Indian Women's Kabaddi Team

The Indian Men's Kabaddi team had to settle for the bronze medal after the shocking defeat handed to them by the Iranian side. However, the women lived up to the expectations of the Indian kabaddi enthusiasts and continued their winning run in the competition. They made easy work of the Chinese Taipei in the semifinals and stamped into the finals with authority.

They have been undefeated so far in Indonesia and will be hoping to continue their form in the final as well when they take on the Iranian women today.

Rohan Bopanna and Diviji Sharan - Men's Doubles Event (Lawn Tennis)

The experienced pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan produced a clinical performance in the semifinals against the Japanese pairing of Kaito Uesugi and Sho Shimabukuro winning in three sets after losing the first. The duo was already assured of a bronze medal and managed to upgrade the color with a guaranteed silver and a potential gold if they manage to defeat the team from Kazakhstan.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran - Men's Singles Event (Lawn Tennis)

Prajnesh Gunneswaran entered into the final four of the Men's Singles event after a hard-fought win over South Korean Kwon Soonwoo [6(2)-7, 6-4, 7-6(8)]. The 28-year-old World No. 161 ranked Gunneswaran is now assured of a bronze medal finish but will hope to improvise the medal when he takes on Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, who is ranked 76 in the world.

Which of these probables do you think will end up with the gold on the podium? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.