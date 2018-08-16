Asian Games 2018: All the Games records in shooting

The 18th edition of the Asian Games, the world's second biggest multi-disciplinary event, is all set to flag off in the cities of Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia, with the opening ceremony on the 18th of August at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Central Jakarta.

It has all the bearings of a glorious sporting event, with the sporting powerhouses of the world's most populous and biggest continent set to lock horns across a grand total of 40 sporting disciplines over a period of just more than two weeks.

India has sent across a contingent of 543 athletes to Indonesia, who will be competing in 34 sports at the momentous sporting event. The 2018 Asian Games will be providing a chance for a large number of Indian athletes to assert and extend their dominant showing at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Australia. It shall also function as a great platform to get preparations on track ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics a couple of years later.

Manu Bhaker is a bright prospect for a medal finish at the 2018 Asian Games

Shooting has been a sport that has provided a large amount of glory for India since a long time at the Asian Games. Indian gunslingers have managed to collect a grand total of 49 medals -- 7 Gold, 17 Silver and 25 Bronze at the various editions of Asian Games over the years. Shooting is the fourth most productive sport for India at the Asian Games just behind Athletics, Boxing, and Wrestling.

As the athletes of all sporting areas gear up for the mega event, we take a look at the current standing records in the sport of Shooting, which are in contention to be broken in Indonesia.

Shooting Records for Men Events:

10 m air pistol

1.Qualification - 590 (Tan Zongliang - China) - 2002 Busan Games

2.Final - 201.2 (Kim Cheong-Yong South Korea) - 2014 Incheon Games

3.Team - 1750 (Tan Zongliang, Wang Yifu, Xu Dan -China) - 2002 Busan Games

25 m rapid fire pistol

1.Individual - 586 (Li Yuehong - China) - 2014 Incheon Games

2.Final - 31 (Kim Jun-Hong - South Korea) - 2014 Incheon Games

3.Team - 1747 (Jang Dae-Kyu, Kim Jun-Hong, Song Jong-Ho - South Korea) - 2014 Incheon Games

10 m air rifle

1.Qualification - 630.7 (Cao Yifei - China) - 2014 Incheon Games

2.Final - 209.6 (Yang Haoran - China) - 2014 Incheon Games

3.Team - 1886.4 (Cao Yifei, Liu Tianyou, Yang Haoran - China - 2014 Incheon Games

50 m rifle 3 positions

1.Qualification - 1171 (Zhu Qihan - China) - 2014 Incheon Games

2.Final - 455.5 (Cao Yifei - China) - 2014 Incheon Games

3.Team - 3502 (Cao Yifei, Kang Hongwei, Zhu Qihan) - 2014 Incheon Games

10 m running target

1.Individual - 590 (Zhai Yujia - China) - 2010 Guangzhou Games

2.Team - 1720 (Niu Zhiyuan, Yang Ling, Zeng Guobin - China) - 2002 Busan Games

10 m running target mixed

1.Individual - 389 (Gan Lin - China) - 2006 Doha Games

2.Team - 1141 (Jo Yong-Chol, Kim Ji-Song, Pak Myong-won - North Korea) - 2010 Guangzhou Games

Trap

1.Individual - 123 (Fahad Al-Deehani - Kuwait) - 1994 Hiroshima Games

2.Team - 357 (Fahad Al-Deehani, Fehaid Al-Deehani, Khalaf Al-Otaibi - Kuwait) - 1994 Hiroshima Games

Double trap

1.Individual - 142 (Fehaid Al-Deehani - Kuwait) - 2014 Incheon Games

2.Team - 404 (Hu Binyuan, Li Jun, Mo Junjie - China,

Ahmad Al-Afasi, Hamad Al-Afasi, Fehaid Al-Deehani - Kuwait and

Masoud Al-Athba, Rashid Al-Athba, Hamad Al-Marri - Qatar) - 2014 Incheon Games

Skeet

1.Individual - 123 (Zhang Fan - China) - 2014 Incheon Games

2.Team - 366 (Jin Di, Xu Ying, Zhang Fan - China) - 2014 Incheon Games

