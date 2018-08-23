Asian Games 2018: Ten things to know about India's latest teenage medalist Shardul Vihan

Akshat Mehrish

Shardul Vihan after today's competition

After a slow start, the Asian Games is in full swing now for India.

Following the conclusion of Day Four, India stood at fifteen medals. FIve of those arrived on the fourth day of the pan-Asian games itself. Wushu was the big performer of the day with four Bronze while the only other medal, which was a Gold, came through Rahi Sarnobat in Shooting.

And it is that same sport which has brought India yet another medal on Day Five of the Asian Games.

Had it not been for the brilliant performances of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, the Indian fans would have been in for a shock with this one. However, the pair proved earlier if anything, India can breathe easy if a teenager has entered the arena.

15-year-old Shardul Vihan became the new sensation when he shot a total of seventy-three (73) to finish second in the Men's Double Trap event. Vihan had previously finished top of the qualification charts after shooting 141.

However, a lot of people would have been unfamiliar with the teenage superstar prior to his Asiad heroics. Here are some things you should know about 15-year-old Shardul Vihan.

10 things to know about Shardul Vihan

1. Shardul Vihan hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He was born on November 1st, 2003 and becomes one of the youngest Indians to compete at the Asian Games.

2. Vihan took up Shooting professionally in 2014, four years prior to the Asian Games. He finally turned pro and started competing a year later.

3. Initially, the 15-year-old wanted to take up a more mainstream sport, such as Cricket or Badminton. Nevertheless, Vihan's father encouraged him to take up Shooting because he felt it was right for him. That decision certainly yielded results, as Vihan went on to win many medals.

4. Vihan, who lived in Meerut, used to wake up every day at 4 am to travel to Delhi. He did so in order to practice with professional coaches, who were only available in Delhi.

5. In 2012, when Shardu was 9 years old, he played his first game in the North Zone competition. In which he won the Silver Medal and displayed his true potential for the first time.

6. The youngster took part in the World Junor Championships in 2015 and 2017, but finished 125th and 19th, respectively.

7. He is currently coached by Anwer Sultan, who himself competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

8. The 15-year-old enjoys cycling and playing video games. He also aims to represent India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

9. Selected for the Asian Games at just 15, Vihan is one of the youngest stars of the Indian competition. Some other teenage athletes in the squad are Anish Bhanwala, Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Srihari Nataraj, Roshibina Devi, and Chingkheinganba Maibam.

10. When 15-year-old Vihan took his final shot today, he became India's youngest competitor to ever win an Asiad medal. His score of 73 put him in the second position, one behind his competitor.