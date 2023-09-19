Asian Games 2023: 3 Indian shooters who will be making their debut

India is all set to send a 33-member team for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. The team will feature several Asian Games debutants, in fact, only three shooters have participated in the Asian Games before this edition.

The selection was done based on the trials which took place earlier this year. Though the squad is relatively young and less experienced, they are all in fine form and have won multiple marque events in the past couple of years. Here are three Indian debutants to watch out for in the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

#3 Mehuli Ghosh

Mehuli Ghosh (PC: Get Bengal)

Mehuli Ghosh is one of the major contenders for the Asian Games 2023 gold medal. The 23-year-old grabbed a bronze medal in the recently concluded World Championships in Baku. She finished with a score of 208.8 to clinch the bronze medal and also secured the 2024 Paris Olympics quota.

The young shooter initially made heads turn in 2016 after winning two gold medals and seven silver medals at the National Championships. She went on to win a silver medal in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and followed up with another silver medal in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Notably, Meguli Ghosh topped the qualifying round at the Baku World Championships 2023 with a score of 634.5, a national record.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Pic Credits: Olympics.com)

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has won multiple medals in the World Cup, Junior and Senior Championships, and World University Games. He won the gold medal in the recently concluded Baku World Championships in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event. He certainly has a lot to show on his resume already and will be keen to add an Asian Games gold there.

The 22-year-old was the stand-out performer in the World University Games. He scored 461.7 points in the 50m rifle 3 positions event to win the gold medal. In the 10m air rifle event, he missed out on the world record in a whisker and ended with a total of 252.6.

He has already secured a quota in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Also, Aishwary Pratap Tomar is one of the two shooters to participate in three medal events in the upcoming Asian Games 2023. Esha Singh is the other shooter, who will be seen in action across three events. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has been selected to compete in the 10m air rifle, air rifle mixed team event and 50m rifle 3 position events.

#1 Rudrankksh Patil

Rudrankksh Patil (center) wins a gold medal for India at ISSF World Cup Cario, Egypt (PC: SAI Media)

The Indian youngster had to skip the recently concluded Baku World Championships as he had already earned an Olympic Quota. The Indian youngster has been practising in his hometown for the Asian Games 2023.

During the Baku World Championships, he had a virtual competition with the participants. In the simulation environment, Rudrankksh Patil's total scores were better than the Baku Gold Medallist Victor Lindgren.

The Indian shooter ended with a total of 630 in the Qualification round under the simulated environment. He went on to shoot 251.9 in the final, which was a 0.6 score better than the World Championships gold medallist Victor Lindgren. Rudrankksh Patil is one of the youngsters to watch out for in this Asian Games 2023.