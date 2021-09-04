From social embarrassment to Paralympics double - How shooter Singhraj Adhana overcame his demons

Singhraj Adhana, 39, bagged the silver medal in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday to help India earn the 15th medal in the Para-Games. He finished with a score of 216.7 behind India’s compatriot Manish Narwal, who scored 218.2. This was Singhraj Adhana’s second Paralympic medal in four days. He won bronze in a 10m air pistol.

Incidentally, he achieved all this in just four years of taking up shooting as a career option.

How did Singhraj Adhana get introduced to shooting?

Singhraj Adhana first came across a shooting at the age of 35 while accompanying his nephew to a shooting range. However, this was not the sport he originally thought of pursuing. The veteran shooter dreamt of becoming a swimmer but social embarrassment kept him at the shores.

"There was a sports complex which housed a swimming pool. I wanted to swim but was too ashamed to take of my clothes. Then my nephew suggested me to take up shooting. I went to the range with and I was listening to the coaches. The coaches asked me to take aim and after five shots, four of them were in the 10s. That is where my para-shooting journey begin," he was quoted as by the Olympic Channel as saying.

Singhraj Adhana traveled 40km daily between his home and the shooting range to practice. He trained under national coach Subhash Rana, who took him under his winger after being impressed by his talent.

However, the double Paralympic medalist had to endure many hardships as he hailed from a humble background. The financial conditions were so difficult that he even had to sell his wife’s jewellery to continue shooting.

“Shooting is an expensive sport, and it was not easy pursuing it. My wife sold her jewellery to support my shooting dream,” Singhraj Adhana said during an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How did Singhraj Adhana train for the Paralympics?

Singhraj Adhana’s training plans had come to an halt after the entire nation went into lockdown to fight COVID-19 pandemic. That resulted in the closure of shooting ranges as well. However, he did not give up and built a makeshift shooting range at his home.

“I had stopped sleeping due to anxiety as I was not able to train. Then my coaches suggested that I make a makeshift shooting range at home. It was a costly project and my family did not want me to go ahead. But eventually they boarded my dream. I built a 10m and 50m range in my house. I got huge help from SAI and Deepa Malik madam to set it up," he revealed.

In May this year, he battled COVID-19 and saw his oxygen dropping below 50. The para-shooter, who suffers from diabetes, was left searching for a hospital bed. He was later admitted to the ICU of a private hospital after a local MLA intervened.

“I have diabetes since eight years. Battle against COVID-19 was the most difficult time of my life. My oxygen level dropped to 45 and I could not find any hospital bed. Later, thanks to MLA Rajesh Dagar, I found an ICU bed,” he told Indian Express.

At the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday, Singhraj Adhana overcame all the demons of his life to win India two Paralympic medals.

Singhraj Adhana's achievements

1. World Rank 4th in P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 (P4) and 5th in Pl Men’s 10m Air Pistol event.

2. Gold medal in P4 Team and Silver in P4 Individual events in Chateauroux World Cup 2018. France.

3. Bronze medal in P4 of Para Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

4. Gold medal in Pl team event and a Silver medal in P4 individual event at Al Ain World Cup 2019, UAE.

5. 2 Gold in P1, P4 team events, and 2 Bronzes in P4 individual and P6 Team events in Osijek World Cup 2019.

6. Bronze medal in P4 team event in Sydney World Championship 2019, Australia.

7. Gold medal in P1, Silver in P4 team event, and Bronze in P4 individual event in Al Ain World Cup 2021 held in UAE.

