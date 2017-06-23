Gagan Narang's Project Leap to mentor 20 new shooting stars into champions

Gagans Gun For Glory academies identified 55 shooters and he personally supervised each centers selection process.

by Press Release News 23 Jun 2017, 18:41 IST

The Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF) unveiled its ambitious plan, ‘The Project Leap’, to train and turn 20 young and talented shooters from different parts of the country into international champions.

Founded and driven by Khel Ratna Awardee and Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, the selected shooters will be mentored by top international coaches and will receive training at state of the art facilities including sports science support for a full year so that they become the new shooting stars of the country.

“We identified 55 prospective shooters and put them through an elaborate evaluation process to select the 20 best ones among them,” Gagan explained. “We looked for various skill-sets that are required for sustained high-level performances in world-level competitions,” he added.

Project Leap is a multi-phased research centre designed to not only train and mentor selected shooters but also to generally improve the performances of Indian shooters. Gagan’s Gun For Glory academies identified the 55 shooters and he personally supervised each center’s selection process to handpick the best prospects. The project is part of the Gagan Narang mentoring program with Vision 2024.

“It has taken us a couple of years to bring together all stakeholders and find the right ingredients for Project Leap. It is now in its truest sense a leap for Indian Shooting. We are confident that we will be able to tap and nurture the vast talent in our country and will help in transforming them into world-class shooters,” Gagan said.

Former Indian shooting coach and director of GNSPF Pawan Singh expressed delight at the launch of the programme and believes that it will usher in a new leaf in the history of the sport in India.

“The selected shooters will undergo specialized training programmes in their respective Gun For Glory academies. They will be provided with international standard equipment for daily practice. Through the year, the youngsters will attend different camps as well, with each camp lasting 12 days, in which equal weightage will be given to mental and physical preparation and technical refinement,” Pawan said.

GNSPF has been working relentlessly since its inception in 2011 and has already churned out a few champions, including Pooja Ghatkar, Mahima Turhi Aggarwal, Apurvi Chandela, Heena Sidhu and Rahi Sarnobat who have trained at the Academy. It has its academies in Pune, Jabalpur, Mumbai, Bhubaneshwar, Ahmedabad, and Secunderabad to name a few and not only offers the right platform for upcoming shooters but also funds them in their development process.