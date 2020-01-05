Hoping for a couple of medals in shooting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, says Indian junior rifle team coach Suma Shirur

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Suma Shirur

New Delhi, 04 January 2020: The high-performance specialist coach for the Indian junior rifle team Suma Shirur said she is hoping for the Indian shooting contingent to win a couple of medals at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Shirur expressed that India is very strong in two-three shooting events.

"I think that India is on top of the game as far as shooting is concerned. The shooters are very talented. They have very good hand-eye coordination. Each one of the shooters is capable of winning a medal on a good day. We are very strong in two-three events and I am hoping for a couple of Olympic medals this time," said Shirur.

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Guwahati from 10 January 2020 to 22 January 2020. While speaking about the competition, Shirur said that the tournament will pave the way for India to become a sporting superpower in the future.

"The Indian government's financial support for athletes is the best thing that has happened to sports. Because of the Khelo India Youth Games, young talents are being identified at the grass-root level and they are provided with the equipment. It's such a huge impetus for a young athlete. Khelo India is going to pave the way for India to become a sporting superpower in the years to come," said the 2002 Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Shirur explained the process which the Indian shooting coaching team follows when they are looking to spot new talents in the sport. However, the Indian junior rifle team coach emphasized on the fact that only talent is not enough.

"We observe young talents for about two-three years and see at what pace a particular junior player is growing. If a shooter is talented, then the player picks up the sport at a faster rate than the others. But it doesn't mean that the others can't make it. Eventually, talent is not enough. All athletes have to work hard on their game. There are many athletes who come up with sheer hard work," said Shirur.