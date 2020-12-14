Skeet shooting is a sport for which most of us don't switch on our television sets. The lack of opportunities in skeet shooting might discourage young children from taking up the sport, but Chandigarh's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was not dissuaded.

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa started shooting at the age of 18. His keen interest in guns helped him to start his shooting career. Fast forward to seven years, Angad is now preparing for the Tokyo Olympics as an accomplished shooter who ranks number one in skeet shooting in Asia.

Amidst his preparations, Sportskeeda caught up with Angad Vir Singh Bajwa as he spoke about his training, his career, and his goals.

The excerpts:

Q. How did you start shooting? How did you manage it alongside studies?

It basically started as a hobby, eight years back. I was always interested in guns and stuff like that. Dad put me up into the game, my interest started to boom and everything else worked out well.

It was pretty difficult because I got into a university in Vancouver. I broke the national record there in Canada. Then I had two things. I knew I had to play the sport, but studies would have been very difficult for my shooting. I couldn’t have done both the things at the same time. I took a stand and dad was pretty supportive when I came back. I started doing really well, but it was pretty tough to decide.

Q. How did the pandemic and subsequent lockdown affect you?

It was a setback initially but then you cannot do anything about it. My coach, who is an Olympic silver medallist from the Beijing Games, really helped me out. He said you will get another year of experience. When the pandemic began, we had a trial going on in Delhi. I finished my trial, went back home and the lockdown was announced. I was lucky that I was at home, because I have a gym. My diet was in control, I got my diet and training in order. When the lockdown opened, I trained at my home range in Chandigarh.

Q. How did you cope up with the lockdown mentally?

Mentally, it was tough. I won't lie and say it was easy. You’ve to train your mind and tell yourself that you’ve to perform here. The plans went out of the window. Mentally it was tough but you’ve to get over with it and set new goals about what you’ve to do the next two to three months. I take one day at a time, keeping it simple. The Olympics are in July next year so it's not about shooting a lot, it's about when to peak. Now you’ve to keep yourself from burning out.

Q. Will the postponement of the Olympics help you in any way?

It will, if we take it in the right way. Just watch yourself and don’t burn out. Often, we end up overtraining. The other day, my coach told me that it's time to go for a holiday, you’ve to have a plan. The biggest problem is that you can't have a long-term plan in these present circumstances.

Q. Will this uncertainty affect everyone?

I need to know when my competition is. That helps me to peak and that also helps in a good performance. This (uncertainty) will be a challenge, but it depends on how each individual is gonna take it. The smart ones are gonna perform.

Q. The ultimate dream is the Olympic medal. Is that what drives and motivates you?

That’s the motivation but for me, it's always been to dominate the game. Olympics just happens once in four years. If you are the best, you will win on that particular day. For me, I want to win everything, not just the Olympic gold. I don’t put that kind of pressure on me. The medals will automatically come if my performance is good enough.

Q. What is the feeling you have when you're standing on the podium and the national anthem is played?

Our national anthem is the best, because it’s a different feeling altogether. It's something else, you get goosebumps. I remember all my podium moments when the flag went up. It's an unmatched feeling.