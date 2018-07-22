India's child prodigy - Anish Bhanwala

Anish Bhanwal with Gold Medal

Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala, aged 15, created history by becoming the country's youngest ever gold medal winner in the Commonwealth Games (CWG). Anish won the gold medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Gold Coast. He made a Commonwealth Games record with his final score.

The boy from Haryana was the youngest member of India's squad for Commonwealth Games and he also became the youngest player to win the gold medal.To win a gold medal at the age of 15 is nothing less than sensational. He is following the path of the Abhinav Bindra who was also the youngest player in Indian squad to take part in Commonwealth Games in 1998.

Anish had a successful season in 2017. At the Junior World Championship, he won 5 medals (2 golds,2 silver,1Bronze) and made a World record also. In Commonwealth Games 2018, Anish was competing against the players who were nearly double of his age still he put up a terrific performance to win a gold medal. Player from Junior Category wins a Gold medal in an Open event is an overwhelming moment for Indian fans. Anish won Mahindra Scorpio emerging player of the year award in 2018 for his extraordinary performance.

He is an emerging player for India who can bring 2nd individual gold in the Olympic for India in upcomig Olympics. He has the attitude and game to win Individual Gold for India after Abhinav Bindra if he continues to perform well in upcoming matches.He has made India proud at the international event.

Till 2013, he was associated with modern pentathlon, after that he switched his game to shooting and to win gold at Junior World Championship in just 3-4 year is exceptional. His father Jagpal had a special role in Anish's success. He left his own practice of Advocate and moved to Delhi only for Anish's Practice.

Now Indian fans can expect lot more from this child prodigy who can make many records in future and win more medals in various competitions for India.