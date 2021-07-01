List of Indian shooters who will enter the Tokyo Olympics 2020 ranked World No.1

The Indian shooting contingent is gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which is slated to be held later this month. They have been training in Croatia for over a month now. The shooters participated in the Croatian leg of the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, where they won four honors, including a gold medal.

The 15-member Indian shooting team will leave for Tokyo after the ongoing 2021 ISSF World Cup. Some of the Indian shooters have climbed up in world rankings in their respective disciplines during the world cup. They will enter the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with upgraded rankings.

The jump in their world rankings will boost the confidence of Indian shooters while heading to Japan. Shooting is one of the stronger medal prospects for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Read: 5 Takeaways from 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek - Croatia: Will Saurabh Chaudhary and Rahi Sarnobat clinch medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

On that note, let's take a look at the Indian shooters who will enter Tokyo Olympics 2020 as World No.1.

#1 Rahi Sarnobat

Rahi Sarnobat

Rahi Sarnobat will participate at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as World No.1 in the 25m air pistol event. The 30-year-old recently regained the top spot after clinching India's lone gold medal at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. She also won bronze in the women's 10m pistol team event.

Rahi Sarnobat has bagged a total of seven honors, including four gold medals, a silver, and two bronze medals at the ISSF World Cup. The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist's recent performance at the 2021 ISSF World Cup has definitely accentuated her chances of winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India’s Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold Medal at the ISSF World Cup, Croatia in the 25 Mtr Pisol Women event. Congratulations @SarnobatRahi 👍 pic.twitter.com/YaSZLd2uaE — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 28, 2021

Read: 2021 ISSF World Cup - The day belonged to Rahi Sarnobat!

#2 Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Yashaswini Singh Deswal has retained her top ranking in the women's 10m air pistol. The 23-year-old has recently won a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol team event at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal won her first gold in the 10m air pistol at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This booked her Olympic berth for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She won her second gold medal by defeating compatriot Manu Bhaker at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi.

Yashwaswini will compete in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events at the quadrennial event in Japan.

#Indian trio of #ManuBhaker, #YashaswiniSinghDeswal and #RahiSarnobat won the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women’s Team Event at the #ISSFWorldCup after defeating the Hungarian team. pic.twitter.com/Zd0PwMCrq4 — WeTheWomen (@WeTheWomenAsia) June 25, 2021

Read: Tokyo Olympics: India's shooting medal prospects and their events

#3 Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Air rifle shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar is the current World No.1 in the 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions. The 20-year-old finished sixth in the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions event at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

Aishwary won his first gold medal in the 50m air rifle 3 positions event at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. He has won a total of three medals at the ISSF World Cup. The former world junior champion is one of India's medal hopefuls in shooting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar is also a reserve for the men's 10m air rifle at the quadrennial event in Japan.

India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar makes 2nd final to finish sixth in Men’s 50M Rifle 3 Postions of the on going ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Osijek, Croatia@tapascancer



Read More: https://t.co/HtqUGgW0Jo pic.twitter.com/fElCJXWcpP — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 27, 2021

Read: "Each Indian shooter can finish on the podium at Tokyo Olympics" - India's foreign pistol coach Pavel Smirnov

Edited by Diptanil Roy