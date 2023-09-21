India Shooting Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

The Asian Games 2023 is all set to begin on September 23 in Hangzhou, China. At the continental event, India's shooting squad will be led by talented shooters like Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh.

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil clinched gold at the 2022 ISSF World Championships (in the men's 10m air rifle event) held in Cairo. The in-form shooter also sealed a Paris Olympics quota for India. The 19-year-old is a strong contender for the top podium finish at the Asiad this year.

Mehuli Ghosh, who won a bronze medal at the 2023 ISSF World Championships in Baku in the women's 10m air rifle event, is also a medal contender at the Asian Games 2023. She also earned an Olympic quota for the country.

However, the gold medalists from the 2018 Asiad (in Jakarta), Saurabh Chaudhary (men's 10m air pistol) and Rahi Sarnobat (women's 25m pistol) could not make the Asian Games squad in 2023.

Nevertheless, a number of promising shooters (including both men and women) have made it to the squad this year.

Amongst them, Swapnil Kusale (men's 50m rifle 3-positions), Akhil Sheoran (men's 50m rifle 3-positions), Rhythm Sangwan (women's 25m sports pistol) and Manu Bhaker (women's 25m sports pistol) are strong medal prospects at the 2023 Asian Games.

Asian Games 2023: India's final shooting squad

Women's squad of India

50m rifle 3-positions - Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Ashi Chouksey

10m air rifle - Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita

25m sports pistol - Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh

10m air pistol - Divya TS, Palak, Esha Singh

Trap - Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak

Skeet - Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore

Men's squad

50m rifle 3-positions - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran

10m air rifle - Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar

25m rapid fire pistol - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh

10m air pistol - Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh

Trap - Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

Skeet - Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Mixed team of India

10m air rifle - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ramita; Mehuli Ghosh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

10m air pistol - Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS; Esha Singh, Shiva Narwal

Skeet - Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal; Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh Khangura

Asian Games 2023: India's complete schedule

At the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the shooting competitions will start on September 24. The schedule of the Indian contingent is given below.

All the timings mentioned are IST (Indian Standard Time).

24th September

Women's 10m air rifle (individual and team event - qualification) - 6 am to 7:15 am

Women's 10m air rifle (individual event - final) - 9:15 am to 9:55 am

25th September

Men's 10m air rifle (individual and team event - qualification) - 6:30 am to 7:45 am

Men's 10m air rifle (individual event - final) - 9 am to 9:45 am

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol (individual and team event) - 6:30 am to 12:30 pm

26th September

10m air rifle mixed team event - 6:30 am to 9:30 am

27th September

Women's 50m rifle 3-positions (individual and team event - qualifying round) - 6:30 am to 7:30 am

Women's 50m rifle 3-positions (individual event - final) - 9:30 am to 10:30 am

Women's 25m sports pistol (individual and team event) - 6:30 am to 1 pm

Skeet (women's and men's) (individual and team event) - 6:30 am to 1 pm

28th September

Men's 10m air pistol (individual and team event - qualifying round) - 6:30 am to 9:30 am

Men's 10m air pistol (individual event - final) - 9 am to 10 am

Skeet mixed team - 6:30 am to 11:30 am

29th September

Women's 10m air pistol (individual and team event - qualifying round) - 6:30 am to 7:45 am

Women's 10m air pistol (individual event - final) - 9 am to 10 am

Men's 50m rifle 3-positions (individual and team - qualification) - 6:30 am to 7:30 am

Men's 50m rifle 3-positions (individual event - final) - 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

30th September

10m air pistol mixed team - 6:30 am to 9:30 am

1st October

Trap (women's and men's) (individual and team event) - 6:30 am to 1:30 pm

Asian Games 2023: Where to watch

In India, the Asian Games 2023 can be viewed on television (live telecast) on the Sony Sports channels. The event can also be live-streamed on Sony Liv.