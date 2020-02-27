Indian shooters asked to train in the country, NRAI mulls participation in upcoming Olympic test event

Indian shooters to train in the country amid the coronavirus scare.

What’s the story?

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday said it will not allow the country's shooters to move out of the country for training due to the coronavirus scare and may even consider withdrawing the team from participating in the Tokyo Olympic Test event if it poses danger to the health of the players.

In case you did not know

The Indian shooting contingent is set to participate in the Olympic Test event that will take place from April 16 to 26, in Tokyo, the capital of Japan that is also the host for this year’s Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Heart of the matter

NRAI president Raninder Singh spoke about keeping away from unwanted risks and mentioned that the Federation is still to take a call on travelling to Tokyo for the test event.

“We have chosen our test event team but we are yet to decide (on travelling there). I’m not going to risk any of those kids. If we receive any advice from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) or the international federation, our own mission in Tokyo or even our own assessment we feel there’s a threat, it isn’t worth the risk.”

Singh also added that this move has been taken to ensure that the shooters' prospects of adding to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal tally does not take a hit.

“If a shooter is infected in the test event then we are subjecting him or her to the gravest of dangers and then that shooter won’t be able to participate in the Olympics, hampering our chances of winning a medal.”

What’s next?

While the move to keep the shooters away from the virus comes on the back of an important motive, it remains to be seen if this indeed does hinder the shooters' need to get used to the conditions at Tokyo.