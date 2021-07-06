Indian shooting at Tokyo Olympics 2020: All the participants, events, schedule, and live streaming details

The Indian shooting contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin their campaign on 24th July 2021. India will send a strong team to the quadrennial event in Japan, boasting several medal-winners at the international shooting events.
The 15-member Indian shooting team is the second-largest contingent of the country after hockey (16 each in men's and women's teams). The Indian shooters have been training in Croatia for over a month now and participated in the Croatian leg of the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, where they won four medals. They are slated to leave for Tokyo on 17th July 2021.
Considering their success on the global stage in recent years, Indian shooters are expected to hog the spotlight at the quadrennial event in Japan. Shooting is definitely one of the medal prospects for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Indian shooting team for Tokyo Olympics 2020
Individual Men's: Divyansh Singh Panwar (10m air rifle), Deepak Kumar (10m air rifle), Sanjeev Rajput (50m rifle 3 positions), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (50m rifle 3 positions), Saurabh Chaudhary (10m air pistol), Abhishek Verma (10m air pistol), Angad Singh Veer Bajwa (Skeet), Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Skeet).
Individual Women's: Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle), Elavenil Valarivan (10m air rifle), Anjum Moudgil (50m rifle 3 positions), Tejaswini Sawant (50m rifle 3 positions), Manu Bhaker (10m air pistol and 25m pistol), Yashaswini Singh Deswal (10m air pistol), Rahi Sarnobat (25m pistol).
Mixed Team: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan (10m air rifle), Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil (10m air rifle), Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker (10m air pistol), Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal (10m air pistol).
Indian shooting schedule and timings (IST) at Tokyo Olympics 2020
24th July 2021 - Qualification and Final
10m air rifle women - 5:00 am IST onwards
Shooters in action: Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan
10m air pistol men - 5:00 am IST onwards
Shooters in action: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma
25th July 2021 - Qualification and Final
10m air rifle men - 5:30 am IST onwards
Shooters in action - Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar
10m air pistol women - 5:30 IST onwards
Shooters in action - Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal
Skeet men (Qualification) - 5:30 am IST onwards
Shooters in action - Angad Singh Veer Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan
26th July 2021 - Qualification and Final
Skeet men - 5:30 am IST onwards
Shooters in action - Angad Singh Veer Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan
27th July 2021 - Qualification and Final
10m air rifle mixed team - 5:30 am IST onwards
Shooters in action - Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil
10m air pistol mixed team - 5:30 am IST onwards
Shooters in action - Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal
29th July 2021 - Precision Stage
25m pistol women - 5:30 am IST onwards
Shooters in action - Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat
30th July 2021 - Qualification and Final
25m pistol women - 5:30 am IST onwards
Shooters in action - Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat
31st July 2021 - Qualification and Final
50m rifle 3 positions women - 8:30 am IST onwards
Shooters in action: Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant
2nd August 2021 - Qualification and Final
50m rifle 3 positions men - 5:00 am IST onwards
Shooters in action: Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Indian shooting live streaming details
The live action of the Indian shooting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the events on Sony Liv. The live telecast of the shooting events will commence at 5:00 am IST.
