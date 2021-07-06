Indian shooting at Tokyo Olympics 2020: All the participants, events, schedule, and live streaming details

The Indian shooting contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin their campaign on 24th July 2021. India will send a strong team to the quadrennial event in Japan, boasting several medal-winners at the international shooting events.

The 15-member Indian shooting team is the second-largest contingent of the country after hockey (16 each in men's and women's teams). The Indian shooters have been training in Croatia for over a month now and participated in the Croatian leg of the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, where they won four medals. They are slated to leave for Tokyo on 17th July 2021.

Considering their success on the global stage in recent years, Indian shooters are expected to hog the spotlight at the quadrennial event in Japan. Shooting is definitely one of the medal prospects for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

King of 64 squares @vishy64theking provided encouragement to the @Tokyo2020 bound #indianshootingteam at the Ambassador’s dinner at the Indian Embassy in Zagreb on Friday. We thank the Champion! @WeAreTeamIndia @ISSF_Shooting pic.twitter.com/P2qdNSlsNP — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) July 3, 2021

Read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: "Saurabh Chaudhary will definitely win a medal," says Iran coach Ali Reza Ghiasi

Indian shooting team for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Individual Men's: Divyansh Singh Panwar (10m air rifle), Deepak Kumar (10m air rifle), Sanjeev Rajput (50m rifle 3 positions), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (50m rifle 3 positions), Saurabh Chaudhary (10m air pistol), Abhishek Verma (10m air pistol), Angad Singh Veer Bajwa (Skeet), Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Skeet).

Individual Women's: Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle), Elavenil Valarivan (10m air rifle), Anjum Moudgil (50m rifle 3 positions), Tejaswini Sawant (50m rifle 3 positions), Manu Bhaker (10m air pistol and 25m pistol), Yashaswini Singh Deswal (10m air pistol), Rahi Sarnobat (25m pistol).

Mixed Team: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan (10m air rifle), Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil (10m air rifle), Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker (10m air pistol), Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal (10m air pistol).

Going offline for the long haul

See you on the other side #RoadToTokyo #NoDistractions 😌 #OlympicDream pic.twitter.com/lg5gJBTRjd — Elavenil Valarivan (@elavalarivan) June 11, 2021

Read: Explained: Shooting events in which India can bag medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian shooting schedule and timings (IST) at Tokyo Olympics 2020

24th July 2021 - Qualification and Final

10m air rifle women - 5:00 am IST onwards

Shooters in action: Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan

10m air pistol men - 5:00 am IST onwards

Shooters in action: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma

25th July 2021 - Qualification and Final

10m air rifle men - 5:30 am IST onwards

Shooters in action - Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar

10m air pistol women - 5:30 IST onwards

Shooters in action - Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Skeet men (Qualification) - 5:30 am IST onwards

Shooters in action - Angad Singh Veer Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Read: List of Indian shooters who will enter the Tokyo Olympics 2020 ranked World No.1

26th July 2021 - Qualification and Final

Skeet men - 5:30 am IST onwards

Shooters in action - Angad Singh Veer Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan

27th July 2021 - Qualification and Final

10m air rifle mixed team - 5:30 am IST onwards

Shooters in action - Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil

10m air pistol mixed team - 5:30 am IST onwards

Shooters in action - Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Read: Tokyo Olympics: India's shooting medal prospects and their events

29th July 2021 - Precision Stage

25m pistol women - 5:30 am IST onwards

Shooters in action - Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat

30th July 2021 - Qualification and Final

25m pistol women - 5:30 am IST onwards

Shooters in action - Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat

31st July 2021 - Qualification and Final

50m rifle 3 positions women - 8:30 am IST onwards

Shooters in action: Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant

2nd August 2021 - Qualification and Final

50m rifle 3 positions men - 5:00 am IST onwards

Shooters in action: Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Read: Tokyo Olympics: 3 teenage Indian shooters who will be eyeing gold

Indian shooting live streaming details

The live action of the Indian shooting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the events on Sony Liv. The live telecast of the shooting events will commence at 5:00 am IST.

Read: Tokyo Olympics: How replacing existing shooting events with new ones has helped establish gender equality

Edited by Samya Majumdar