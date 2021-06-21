2021 ISSF World Cup: What are the world rankings of Indian shooters?

The Croatian leg of the 2021 ISSF World Cup begins on Thursday (24 June) in Osijek. A total of 13 Indian shooters will have the opportunity to sharpen their skills ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Seven women and six men will compete in the singles and team events, the Pistol and Rifle categories. Skeet-shooters Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Angad Vir Singh are not included in the World Cup contingent. The shooters have already spent a month in Croatia, contesting the non-qualifier events at the European Championships.

Here, we look at the World Rankings of the Indian Shooters and the categories they will compete in:

Manu Bhaker

The 2018 ISSF World Cup Gold Medallist will compete in the 10m Air Pistol and 25m Pistol women's events, and in the 10m Air Mixed Pistol event. Manu Bhaker is ranked second in the 10m Pistol Women and No.19 in the 25m Pistol Women.

Apurvi Chandela

The 2019 ISSF World Cup Gold Medallist will compete in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event in Croatia. Apurvi Chandela is currently ranked 7th in this event.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal

2019 ISSF World Cup Gold Medallist Yashaswini Singh Deswal will compete in the Women's 10m Air Pistol alongside Manu Bhaker. She will also be a part of the 10m Air Pistel Mixed Team event. Yashaswini is currently ranked fourth in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event.

Anjum Moudgil

Anjum Moudgil of India poses with her Silver medal for the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final during the 2018 Commonwealth Games

The 2018 ISSF World Cup Silver Medallist will compete in up to five events. Anjum Moudgil will contest the Women's 10m Air Rifle, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team and Women's 10m Air Rifle Team events. She is ranked 25th in the 50m Air Rifle Positions Women and fourth in the 10m Air Rifle Women.

Rahi Sarnobat

Rahi Sarnobat will only compete in the 25m Pistol Women event. The 2019 ISSF World Cup Gold Medallist is currently ranked 12th in the world.

Tejaswini Sawant

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist will compete in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women and 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team events. Tejaswini Sawant is ranked 69th in the World Rankings.

Elavenil Valarivan

The 2019 ISSF World Cup Gold Medallist will compete in the Women's 10m Air Rifle, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team and Women's 10m Air Rifle Team events. She is currently ranked no.1 in the ISSF World Rankings in the 10m Air Rifle event.

Deepak Kumar

Indian Air Force Sergeant Deepak Kumar will contest the Men's 10m Air Rifle, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team and Men's 10m Air Rifle Team events in Croatia. He won the Bronze Medal at the 2018 ISSF World Cup and is currently ranked 11th in the world.

Divyansh Singh Panwar

The 2019 ISSF World Cup Gold Medallist will contest the Men's 10m Air Rifle, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team and Men's 10m Air Rifle Team alongside Deepak Kumar. He is currently at the very top of the Men's 10m Air Rifle World Rankings.

Sanjeev Rajput

Master Chief Petty Officer Sanjeev Rajput (Retd. from Indian Navy) will compete in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions and 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team events. The 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist is currently ranked 6th in the world.

Saurabh Chaudhary

The 2021 ISSF World Cup Gold Medallist will compete in the Men's 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team events. Saurabh Chaudhury is currently ranked 4th in the world.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Tomar will hope to continue on his 2021 ISSF World Cup New Delhi Leg heroics and win his third gold medal. He will compete in the Men's 10m Air Rifle, Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team and Men's 10m Air Rifle Team in Croatia. He is presently ranked 2nd in the world.

Abhishek Verma

The 2019 ISSF World Cup Gold Medallist will contest the Men's 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team events. He is currently ranked 3rd in the world.

Our shooters continue India's medal rally at the #AsianGames2018! Congratulations to Saurabh Chaudhary (Gold) & Abhishek Verma (Bronze) for their performance in the Men's 10m Air Pistol event.Also well done Sanjeev Rajput on winning silver in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event pic.twitter.com/bpnljEPVH5 — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 21, 2018

