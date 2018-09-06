ISSF World Championship 2018: Medals galore for India as Saurabh Chaudhary becomes Junior World Champion

Saurabh Chaudhary repeated his Asiad heroics by winning yet another Gold.

Indian shooters continued their fine run at the ISSF World Championships by winning more medals. Youngster Saurabh Chaudhary was amongst the winners, as he added another Gold medal to his tally.

The 2018 ISSF World Championships are currently taking place in Changwon, South Korea. This tournament will also serve as the first qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A few weeks ago, Saurabh Chaudhary was a young shooter quickly climbing the ranks, unbeknownst to many. Today, the youngster added another Gold medal to his collection, as he broke the Junior World Record in Men's 10m Air Pistol at the ISSF World Championships.

It has been a fine week for Indian shooters in Changwon. Anjum Moudgil started things off on a bright note when she won the Silver medal in Women's 10m Air Rifle. The Indian shooter finished with a score of 284.4 to qualify for the Olympics as well. Moudgil then teamed up with Apurvi Chandela and Mehuli Ghosh to win another Silver in the Team Event.

Om Prakash Mitharval added a Gold to the two medals, by finishing on top of the charts for Men's 50m Pistol.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Co. continued India's brilliant start at the Championships by adding more medals. Apart from the youngster, Arjun Singh Cheema also bagged a medal for India. Cheema won the Bronze medal in the same event, in which Chaudhary won Gold - Men's 10m Air Pistol.

In the Senior Men's 10m Air Pistol, Asiad Bronze medalist Abhishek Verma made it through to the final.

However, before contesting the final, Verma will already have a World Championship medal to his name, after he teamed up with Om Mitharval and Shahzar Rizvi to clinch the Silver in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team Event.

The World Championships have been very successful for India so far. The shooters seem to have followed up their stunning performance in Asiad, with a few more at Changwon.

With many seemingly qualifying for the Olympics, here's hope that the same level of performances can be witnessed two years later, in Tokyo.