ISSF World Championships 2018 Recap: Ankur Mittal strikes gold for India in Double Trap

Ankur Mittal

India finishes with 1 Gold, 3 Silvers and 2 Bronze at the Shotgun discipline in the recently-concluded ISSF World Championships 2018, held at Changwon, Korea. Here's a recap of the how the events unfolded in the Shotgun discipline.

» Trap Men - an Olympic event

World record holder Alberto Fernandez from Spain, shot 48 clay targets in the final to win the Gold. Varga of Slovakia dropped three targets to settle for Silver. India's Manavjit Singh ended in 25th place while Asian Games Silver medalist Lakshay achieved 35th place.

Gold - Alberto Fernandez (ESP) 48 (EWR), Silver - Erik Varga (SVK) 47, Bronze - Abdulrahman Al Faihan (KUW) 32, 4th Place - James Willet (AUS) 28.

25th Place - Manavjit Singh Sandhu (IND) 119, 28th Place - Zoravar Singh Sandhu (IND) 118, 35th Place - Lakshay (IND) 118.

» Trap Men Team

Three teams tied for the medal positions in the Team event. Kuwait took the Gold on countback, followed by USA and Italy.

Gold - Kuwait 360 (Abdulrahman Al Faihan 122, Talal Al Rashidi 120, Khaled Al Mudhaf 118)

Silver - United States of America 360 (Walton Eller 123, Grayson Trent Davey 120, Casey Wallace 117)

Bronze - Italy 360 (Mauro De Filippis 122, Giovanni Pellielo 120 , Valerio Grazini 118)

10th Place - India 355 (Manavjit Singh Sandhu 119, Zoravar Singh Sandhu 118, Lakshay 118)

» Trap Women - an Olympic event

Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia wins Gold in Trap Women

Former Olympic Silver Medalist Rehak Stefecekova won the Gold in Women's Trap after a gap of 8 years. Wang would have obtained the Gold after the Slovakian blew her last shot. The Chinese shooter too missed her final shot and took the Silver.

Gold - Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova (SVK) 45 (S-Off 3), Silver - Xiaojing Wang (CHN) 45 (S-Off 2), Bronze - Silvana Stanco (ITA) 36, 4th Place - Laetisha Scanlan (AUS) 30.

34th Place - Shreyasi Singh (IND) 110, 41st Place - Seema Tomar (IND) 108, 42nd Place - Varsha Varman (IND) 107.

» Trap Women Team

Stanco helped Italy along with her teammates to a Team Gold with a new world record. Spain took the Silver 1 point adrift of the Italians.

Gold - Italy 343 (WR) (Silvana Stanco 119, Jessica Rossi 115, Alessia Iezzi 109)

Silver - Spain 342 (Beatriz Martinez 116, Fatima Galvez 114, Francisca Munoz De Leon Moral 112)

Bronze - United States of America 339 (Kayle Browning 114, Ashley Carroll 114, Aeriel Alease Skinner 111)

8th Place - India 325 (Shreyasi Singh 110, Seema Tomar 108, Varsha Varman 107)

» Trap Mixed Team - an Olympic event

Slovakia won the Gold in Trap Mixed Team

Slovakia, who were the favourites to take the Gold in the Mixed Trap event, did it in style 5 points ahead of Silver medalists Russia.

Gold - Slovakia1 45 (Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova, Erik Varga)

Silver - Russia1 40 (Ekaterina Rabaya, Alexey Alipov)

Bronze - Great Britain1 33 (Kirsty Barr, Aaron Heading)

12th Place - India2 140 (Seema Tomar, Manavjit Singh Sandhu)

16th Place - India1 - 138 (Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay)

1 / 5 NEXT