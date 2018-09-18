ISSF World Championships 2018 Roundup: India claims 7 Gold medals in Junior Air Pistol events

India cashed in with medals in Air Pistol Junior events at the recently-concluded ISSF World Championships 2018, held in Changwon, Korea, claiming 7 Golds, 1 Silver, and 3 Bronze.

Here's a look at how the events unfolded in the junior section.

» 10m Air Pistol Men Junior

Saurabh Chaudhary of India claims Gold in 10m Air Pistol Men Junior

Asian Games Gold medalist Saurabh Chaudhary from India smashed his own world record to clinch Gold in the Junior 10m Air Pistol event for men. Arjun Singh of India claimed the Bronze.

Gold - Saurabh Chaudhary (IND) 245.5 (WRJ), Silver - Hojin Lim (KOR) 243.1, Bronze - Arjun Singh Cheema (IND) 218.0. 10th Place - Anmol (IND) 572.

» 10m Air Pistol Men Junior Team

South Korea clinched the Team Gold, setting a new world record as India settled for Silver.

Gold - South Korea 1732 (WRJ) (Hojin Lim 583, Yunho Sung 581, Okcheol Shin 568)

Silver - India 1730 (Saurabh Chaudhary 581, Arjun Singh Cheema 577, Anmol 572)

Bronze - Russia 1711 (Alexander Petrov 571, Aleksandr Kondrashin 570, Anton Aristarkhov 570)

» 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Junior

Anhad Jawanda of India finished in 20th spot in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Junior (Image Courtesy: Indiawest)

Zhu Haojie of Chine set a new World Junior Record to take the Gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol for Men. Lee of Korea ensured the Silver by preventing a Chinese 1-2 in the event.

Gold - Haojie Zhu (CHN) 35 (WRJ), Silver - Jaekyoon Lee (KOR) 29, Bronze - Zhipeng Cheng (CHN) 24. 20th Place - Anhad Jawanda (IND) 563, 25th Place - Adarsh Singh (IND) 558, 26th Place - Mandeep Singh (IND) 558.

» 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Junior Team

China, as expected, won the Team Gold by a massive 28 points ahead of Korea, creating a Junior World Record.

Gold - China 1747 (WRJ) (Haojie Zhu 589, Zhipeng Cheng 580, Junchen Pan 578)

Silver - South Korea 1719 (Jaekyoon Lee 579, Gunhyeok Lee 579, Jongbin Baek 561)

Bronze - Poland 1706 (Patryk Sakowski 576, Tomasz Piwowarski 565, Kacper Jurasz 565)

9th Place - India 1679 (Anhad Jawanda 563, Adarsh Singh 558, Mandeep Singh 558)

» 50m Pistol Men Junior

17-year-old Arjun Singh Cheema took the Gold with Gaurav Rana clinching the Bronze in the 50m Junior Pistol event for men. Anmol of India finished in 5th position.

Gold - Arjun Singh Cheema (IND) 559, Silver - Woojong Kim (KOR) 554, Bronze - Gaurav Rana (IND) 551. 5th Place - Anmol (IND) 549.

» 50m Pistol Men Junior Team

India, as expected, took home the Team Gold by having three shooters in the top 5.

Gold - India 1659 (Arjun Singh Cheema 559, Gaurav Rana 551, Anmol 549)

Silver - South Korea 1640 (Woojong Kim 554, Yunho Sung 547, Hoyoung Jeong 539)

Bronze - China 1627 (Yu Xie 547, Shuqi Hong 540, Pengqi Hu 540)

» 10m Air Pistol Women Junior

Sevval Iiayda Tarhan of Turkey claims Gold in 10m Air Pistol Women Junior (Image Courtesy: All Sportnews)

18-year-old Tarhan from Turkey won her country's first Gold medal in the Junior 10m Air Pistol event for women with 3.4 points ahead of local favourite Gaeun Choo of Korea.

Gold - Sevval Iiayda Tarhan (TUR) 237.9, Silver - Gaeun Choo (KOR) 234.5, Bronze - Lizi Kiladze (GEO) 213.6. 13th Place - Abhidnya Ashok Patil (IND) 568, 31st Place - Devanshi Rana (IND) 562, 50th Place - Neha (IND) 556.

» 10m Air Pistol Women Junior Team

Hosts South Korea took the team Gold, followed by Mongolia who won the Silver. India finished in 8th place.

Gold - South Korea 1700 (Hyunyoung Yoo 576, Gaeun Choo 570, Heesun Kim 554)

Silver - Mongolia 1698 (Urtnasan Khishigt 567, Tumenkhuslen Purevdorj 567, Buyandelger Altankhuyag 564)

Bronze - Russia 1693 (Iana Enina 569, Nadezhda Koloda 563, Olga Veretelnikova 561)

8th Place - India 1686 (Abhidnya Ashok Patil 568, Devanshi Rana 562, Neha 556)

» 25m Pistol Women Junior

19-year-old Wang Xiaoyu of China, competing in her first ISSF event, won the Gold in resounding fashion, leading by 10 points over Morgan of USA. She scored a perfect round of 5 shots in her last series to distance herself on top of the table. Morgan won the shoot-off against Dedova of Czech Republic to claim Silver.

Gold - Xiaoyu Wang (CHN) 37, Silver - Katelyn Morgan Abelin (USA) 27 (S-Off 4+3), Bronze - Anna Dedova (CZE) 25 (S-Off 4+0). 13th Place - Arunima Gaur (IND) 571, 17th Place - Devanshi Rana (IND) 569, 37th Place - Muskan (IND) 556.

» 25m Pistol Women Junior Team

South Korea took the Gold in the team event, helped by Jeoungmin Min's score of 580. India finished in the 6th spot with a score of 1696.

Gold - South Korea 1723 (Jeoungmin Min 580, Gyunam Baek 572, Heesun Heesun 571)

Silver - China 1717 (Xiaoyu Wang 578, Ying Zhou 573, Lin Chen 566)

Bronze - Hungary 1714 (Viktoria Egri 575, Krisztina Panna Komaromi 570, Sara Rahel Fabian 569)

6th Place - India 1696 (Arunima Gaur 571, Devanshi Rana 569, Muskan 556)

» 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Junior

Hosts Korea dominated by finishing 1-2 in the Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol event for Juniors. Gaeun and Yunho set a new World record of 483 by overcoming the previous record of 480.7, set by Enina and Aristarkhov of Russia. India claimed the Bronze medal.

Gold - South Korea1 483 (WRJ) (Gaeun Choo, Yunho Sung)

Silver - South Korea2 473.1 (Hyunyoung Yoo, Hojin Lim)

Bronze - India1 407.3 (Abhidnya Ashok Patil, Saurabh Chaudhary)

» 25m Pistol Men Junior

Udhayveer Sidhu won Gold in 25m Pistol Junior Men

16-year-old Udhayveer Sidhu of India scored 291 in precision and 296 in rapid to attain a top score of 587 to take Gold in the 25m Pistol Junior Men. He recently won a Junior World Cup Bronze in Suhl, Germany this year.

Gold - Udhayveer Sidhu (IND) 587, Silver - Henry Turner Leverett (USA) 584, Bronze - Jaekyoon Lee (KOR) 582. 4th Place - Vijayveer Sidhu (IND) 581, 20th Place - Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu (IND) 568.

» 25m Pistol Men Junior Team

Twin brothers Udhayveer and Vijayveer helped India to win Gold in 25m Pistol Junior Men Team event ahead of China by 6 points.

Gold - India 1736 (Udhayveer Sidhu 587, Vijayveer Sidhu 581, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 568)

Silver - China 1730 (Zhipeng Cheng 579, Junchen Pan 576, Haojie Zhu 575)

Bronze - South Korea 1721 (Jaekyoon Lee 582, Jaeyeon Youn 572, Hyeonjin Shin 567)

» 25m Standard Pistol Men Junior

Vijayveer Sidhu of India won Gold in 25m Standard Pistol Men Junior

It was Vijayveer's turn to clinch the Gold in 25m Standard Pistol for Junior men. Lee of Korea had to settle for the Silver while China's Zhu took the Bronze.

Gold - Vijayveer Sidhu (IND) 572, Silver - Gunhyeok Lee (KOR) 570, Bronze - Haojie Zhu (CHN) 565. 4th Place - Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu (IND) 564, 10th Place - Adarsh Singh (IND) 559.

» 25m Standard Pistol Men Junior Team

India clinched the team Gold with all three of their shooters finishing in the top 10 places. Korea won the Silver while the Czech Republic claimed the Bronze.

Gold - India 1695 (Vijayveer Sidhu 572, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 564, Adarsh Singh 559.)

Silver - South Korea 1693 (Gunhyeok Lee 570, Jaeyeon Youn 562, Hyeonjin Shin 561)

Bronze - Czech Republic 1674 (Matej Rampula 562, Antonin Tupy 556, Lukas Skoumal 556)