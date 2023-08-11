ISSF World Championships 2023: Top five medal prospects for India 

The ISSF World Championships 2023 are scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from August 14 to September 1. Top shooters from across the world will compete in this event with the aim to secure a podium finish.

The Indian squad for the upcoming ISSF World Championships, announced earlier by the National Rifle Association of India looks quite strong. Talented shooters like Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, among others, will spearhead India's challenge at the championship.

Following is a list of the top medal contenders of India:

#1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will be a medal contender in the men's 10m air rifle as well as in 50m rifle 3-position at the ISSF World Championships.

At the recently concluded World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, China, the 22-year-old won a gold medal in two individual events: men's 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3-position.

Shooter Aishwary Pratap Tomar clinches gold in 10m Air Rifle in a brilliant score of 252.6 (just 0.2 short of WR), meanwhile compatriot Divyansh Singh Panwar won silver with 251.0 in Men's 10m Air Rifle event

Tomar has been brilliant, particularly in men's 50m rifle 3-position, winning a number of medals including: gold medal at the 2023 World Cup in Cairo; gold at the 2022 World Cup in Changwon; gold at New Delhi World Cup (2021); bronze at the 2019 Asian Championships in Doha and another gold at the World Championships in Lima (2021).

#2. Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker will represent India in women's 25m sports pistol. She has done well this year. The 21-year-old clinched a bronze medal at the 2023 ISSF World Cup held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, in the women's 25m pistol.

Bhaker won a bronze medal at the 2021 World Cup in New Delhi (in 25m pistol event). Besides, she also has experience participating in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the 2018 Asian Games (Jakarta, Indonesia). She is therefore one of the medal prospects at the upcoming ISSF World Championships in Baku.

#3. Sarabjot Singh

Sarabjot Singh will aim for a podium finish in the men's 10m air pistol at the ISSF World Championships. He has been in good form in 2023. Earlier this year, the 21-year-old grabbed a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal.

The sensational shooter won a number of accolades: gold medal at the 2019 ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl (10m air pistol men junior), gold at the 2019 Asian Championships in Taoyuan (10m air pistol men junior) among others.

#4. Divyansh Singh Panwar

Divyansh will be in medal contention in men's 10m air rifle at the 2023 ISSF World Championships. The 20-year-old was impressive at the FISU World University Games 2023. He clinched a silver medal in the 10m air rifle.

The young shooter has been amazing in the men's 10m air rifle, winning a number of medals including: gold at the 2019 Asian Championships in Taoyuan; another gold at the 2019 World Cup final in Putian; silver at the World Cup held in Beijing in 2019 and bronze at the 2021 World Cup in New Delhi.

#5. Esha Singh

Esha Singh will represent India in the women's 10m air pistol and 25m sports pistol at the upcoming ISSF World Championships.

The 18-year-old has been remarkable so far in her career. In 2022 she clinched a silver medal at the World Cup held in Cairo in the 10m air pistol.

In addition, Esha also won medals in the10m air pistol women junior event: gold at the 2019 Asian Championships in Doha; silver at the 2019 ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl and silver at 2021 Jr. World Championships in Lima.

The formidable Indian squad for ISSF World Championships 2023

The Indian contingent is undoubtedly promising. Despite the fact that some big names are not on the list, the in-form youngsters included in the team will try their best to put on a great show at the event.

Men's squad (rifle/pistol)

10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Hriday Hazarika

50m rifle 3-position - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Akhil Sheoran

10m air pistol - Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal

25m rapid fire pistol - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh

Women's squad (rifle/pistol)

10m air rifle - Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Tilottama Sen

50m rifle 3-position - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik

10m air pistol - Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak

25m sports pistol - Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

Mixed team

Air rifle - Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Mehuli Ghosh

Air pistol - Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS; Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh