ISSF World Cup 2023: Indian shooters who will be aiming for a medal

ISSF World Cup 2023 is underway at multiple venues across the globe, being played on different stages. India has a rich history of success at shooting competitions which not only involve ISSF events but also the Olympics.

This Indian Shooting regime includes some of the most prolific shooters it ever produced. Manu Bhakar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhinav Bindra and many more, some of them being Olympic medalists as well.

The team participating in ISSF World Cup this year will be carrying a rich heritage of some of the finest players. The Indian athletes will be featured in three major categories: Men’s Individual, Women’s Individual, and mixed team events.

A team of 37 shooters is participating in the tournament. It is interesting to note that the Indian team comprises many representing the country on a big stage. This shows us how invested they are in excelling in the sport and determined to win big,

But how many of these will bring a medal back home? Their potential has brought them to this position and they would have to be accurate from here on. A combination of experience such as Manu Bhakar with an accurate amount of young blood too.

Here are some of the potential medallists for the 2023 ISSF World Cup.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, being the only shooter from this region, Aishwary is the strongest contender for a medal in the 50-meter Rifle 3P (Three Positions). Indeed an amazing shooter in the current line-up, Singh has an incredible shooting portfolio.

He has won a Gold medal in the World Cup multiple times. He has also stayed at the second position in ISSF World Ranking. A world Championship winner, as well as an Asian Championship medalist. Indian fans would be hopeful for him and his performance. He last won the gold in Cairo World Cup.

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

Thought of as the toughest bullet from India in the ISSF World Cup, Patil has been a consistent performer. The former number 1 in shooting rankings, Rudrankksh has an amazing track record. He slipped to eighth position last year. But it doesn’t affect his overall ability as a prolific shooter. He has won a couple of Golds in the World Championships, World Cup, and Junior Cup each.

The justification for his inclusion in this list is mainly because he has excellent stability and technique.

Tilottama Sen

The youngest member of the Indian Shooting Team, Tilottama Sen won bronze at the age of 14 years only. She is a master in the 10-meter Rifle air rifle event. Winning a medal at debut on the senior stage is not everyone’s cup of tea. But Sen made it look effortless, and to everyone’s surprise, she revealed that most of her career has been built due to self-learning.

Being a young gun, she would be enthusiastic about her technical approach to this challenge.

Manu Bhaker

Shooting - Buenos Aires Youth Olympics: Day 3

Manu Bhaker is the youngest player to win a Gold at ISSF World Cup and India’s Olympic maestro. He will be the most anticipated shooter for India at the 2023 ISSF World Cup.

Indeed, she has performed according to expectations and has clinched the Bronze in Bhopal World Cup 2023. She was a bit off-path before but has returned to winning ways.

Anjum Moudgil

Shooting - Commonwealth Games Day 9

An enthusiast of shooting from a young age, Anjum has been phenomenal for India in recent years. Last she won a silver in the 50-meter rifle 3P, at the Presidential Cup. but she failed to impress a couple of months back and hasn’t performed since.

Being a potential winner in the past, Anjum Moudgil made this list due to her expertise and technical abilities in rifle shooting. She would be able to win it in the future? indeed a difficult question. But still, she has all the guns in her artillery.

Poll : 0 votes